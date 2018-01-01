employee health

Wearable Technology: A Powerful HR Tool
From promoting a healthy lifestyle to enhancing workplace safety, there's a lot of potential for companies to see.
Meghan M. Biro | 4 min read
5 Ways to Reboot Your Wellness Program
People ignore scare tactics and are incentives but making things fun will get them moving.
Laura Putnam | 4 min read
All About Wellness: 5 Steps That Will Make Your Company More Productive
Did you know that the average obese man misses 66 percent more workdays a year than a healthy one?
Star Cunningham | 4 min read
3 Companies That Do Culture Right and What You Can Learn From Them (Infographic)
Looking to improve your company culture? Google, Pixar and Patagonia have found formulas that work.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
