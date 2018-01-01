Entrepreneur Live 2017
Entrepreneur LIVE!
Tech and Social Influencers Share Real-World Tips for Building Personal Brands
You'll want to follow their hard-won advice.
Entrepreneur LIVE!
Watch an Olympic Athlete and Former NFL Linebacker Talk Goal Setting and Success
It's all about mindset.
Entrepreneur LIVE!
Entrepreneur Sarah Michelle Gellar Gives an Inside Look at How Foodstirs Started
The Foodstirs cofounders opened our Entrepreneur Live event with lessons for all entrepreneurs.
Entrepreneur LIVE!
Watch Jon Taffer's Unforgettable Talk About Eviscerating Excuses and Busting Business Myths
The Bar Rescue Star shared his insights on what it takes to make any business successful.
Entrepreneur LIVE!
Sales Stars from Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Share the Methods Behind Sales Madness
Make sure you have a solid plan in place.
Networking
Successful Leaders Share How to Get the Most Out of Networking
Ahead of our Entrepreneur Live event, we asked a few of our guests how people can best utilize conferences to their benefit.
Entrepreneur LIVE!
'Bar Rescue' Star Jon Taffer Shares the One Thing That Helped Him Find Success
The no-nonsense fixer will be at our Entrepreneur Live event to share what it takes to make any business successful.
Food Businesses
From Buffy to Business: Sarah Michelle Gellar Opens Up About How Hollywood Helped Prepare Her for Launching a Company
Sarah Michelle Gellar and her co-founders are coming to our upcoming Entrepreneur Live event to share lessons learned, how acting helped her deal with rejection and how being a celebrity in the startup world can have its drawbacks.