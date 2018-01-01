Entrepreneur Live 2017

Entrepreneur LIVE!

Watch an Olympic Athlete and Former NFL Linebacker Talk Goal Setting and Success

It's all about mindset.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Entrepreneur LIVE!

Sarah Michelle Gellar Gives an Inside Look at How Foodstirs Started

The Foodstirs cofounders opened our Entrepreneur Live event with lessons for all entrepreneurs.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Entrepreneur LIVE!

Watch Jon Taffer's Unforgettable Talk About Eviscerating Excuses and Busting Business Myths

The Bar Rescue Star shared his insights on what it takes to make any business successful.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Entrepreneur LIVE!

Sales Stars from Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Share the Methods Behind Sales Madness

Make sure you have a solid plan in place.
1 min read
Networking

Successful Leaders Share How to Get the Most Out of Networking

Ahead of our Entrepreneur Live event, we asked a few of our guests how people can best utilize conferences to their benefit.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
Entrepreneur LIVE!

'Bar Rescue' Star Jon Taffer Shares the One Thing That Helped Him Find Success

The no-nonsense fixer will be at our Entrepreneur Live event to share what it takes to make any business successful.
Andrea Huspeni | 4 min read
Food Businesses

From Buffy to Business: Sarah Michelle Gellar Opens Up About How Hollywood Helped Prepare Her for Launching a Company

Sarah Michelle Gellar and her co-founders are coming to our upcoming Entrepreneur Live event to share lessons learned, how acting helped her deal with rejection and how being a celebrity in the startup world can have its drawbacks.
Andrea Huspeni | 4 min read
