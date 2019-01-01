My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

I Took 400 Meetings With Investors to Get My Startup Funded. Here's What I Learned.
Pitching Investors

I Took 400 Meetings With Investors to Get My Startup Funded. Here's What I Learned.

Here are five strategies that early stage entrepreneurs can adopt as they begin fundraising for their company.
Dana Loberg | 5 min read
How to Use Psychology to Get Investors to Close When You Want Them to

How to Use Psychology to Get Investors to Close When You Want Them to

Deadlines can trigger FOMO and FOMO can trigger signing the papers.
Alex Gold | 5 min read
7 Reasons to Never Send Your Deck to an Investor Before You Meet in Person

7 Reasons to Never Send Your Deck to an Investor Before You Meet in Person

Without you, your deck is just a memo with diagrams.
Alex Gold | 7 min read
Improve Your Odds of Getting Funded by Matching Your Pitch to the VC's Investment Pattern

Improve Your Odds of Getting Funded by Matching Your Pitch to the VC's Investment Pattern

It's the often unseen trigger -- that invisible 'something' -- that gets them to bite. Seek it, use it, close the deal.
Alex Gold | 5 min read
5 Reasons Investors Are Ignoring Your Business -- And How You Can Get Their Attention

5 Reasons Investors Are Ignoring Your Business -- And How You Can Get Their Attention

It might be your business plan, or your space in the market. Or, it could be you.
David Kleinhandler | 6 min read

More From This Topic

The Science of the First Impression: 5 Elements of a Great First Impression
Ready For Anything

The Science of the First Impression: 5 Elements of a Great First Impression

The first impression informs how you're thought of well beyond the first moment, so get it right.
Carolyn Sun | 8 min read
Why You Need a Million-Dollar Pitch Before Your Start a Business
Starting a Business

Why You Need a Million-Dollar Pitch Before Your Start a Business

You're not ready to launch your business until you can explain in 20 seconds or less how it helps someone.
Grant Cardone | 7 min read
12 Key Strategies to a Successful Crowdfunding Campaign
Crowdfunding

12 Key Strategies to a Successful Crowdfunding Campaign

Crowdfunding has witnessed some spectacular fails. Don't let your project be one of them.
AJ Agrawal | 6 min read
From Backers to Buyers: How Kickstarter Helped Me Launch a Product the Traditional Way
Product Launch

From Backers to Buyers: How Kickstarter Helped Me Launch a Product the Traditional Way

Here are five things I learned from crowdfunding that prepared me to take the leap.
Adrian Solgaard | 7 min read
What Are VCs Really Trying to Say? Here Are 3 Common Conversations Translated For You.
Pitching Investors

What Are VCs Really Trying to Say? Here Are 3 Common Conversations Translated For You.

Use these translations to decode the three most common messages to understand what your investors are actually telling you.
Candace Sjogren | 5 min read
If You Do Any of These 3 Things in Your Pitch, Investors Will Know You're Full of Hot Air
Pitching Investors

If You Do Any of These 3 Things in Your Pitch, Investors Will Know You're Full of Hot Air

Avoid the dreaded "balloon pitch."
Neal Dempsey | 6 min read
8 Ways to Win Over Investors for Your Startup
Pitching Investors

8 Ways to Win Over Investors for Your Startup

Unless you are Elon Musk, raising capital is one of the hardest things you will ever have to do as a founder or CEO.
Jeremy Bloom | 6 min read
Get To The Point! What Does Your Business Do?
Pitching Investors

Get To The Point! What Does Your Business Do?

To be successful, be succinct.
Tim Denning | 6 min read
If You're Trying to Raise Money, Doing Any of These 9 Things May Scare off Investors
Pitching Investors

If You're Trying to Raise Money, Doing Any of These 9 Things May Scare off Investors

Avoid these mistakes and funding could be yours.
Dave Lavinsky | 7 min read
A Few Pointers on the Worst Ways to Write A Pitch Deck
Pitching

A Few Pointers on the Worst Ways to Write A Pitch Deck

People aren't interested in your company, they're interested in what you can do for their company.
Tim Denning | 6 min read