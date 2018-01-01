Dana Loberg

Dana Loberg

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-Founder of Leo
Dana Loberg is co-founder and CEO of Leo, an augmented reality communications platform empowering users and bringing the AR world to anyone with a smartphone. Follow Loberg on Twitter at @luckyloberg.

More From Dana Loberg

I Took 400 Meetings With Investors to Get My Startup Funded. Here's What I Learned.
Pitching Investors

I Took 400 Meetings With Investors to Get My Startup Funded. Here's What I Learned.

Here are five strategies that early stage entrepreneurs can adopt as they begin fundraising for their company.
5 min read
6 Ways Being an Artist Prepared Me for the Startup World
Artists

6 Ways Being an Artist Prepared Me for the Startup World

From the outside, these two worlds look completely different but they are really rather similar.
4 min read
How I Overcame the Challenges of Being a Female Entrepreneur
Female Entrepreneurs

How I Overcame the Challenges of Being a Female Entrepreneur

While its hard out there for a female founder, I am not letting it stop me.
4 min read
