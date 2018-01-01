Entrepreneurial Psychology

Procrastination, Resistance, Fear? Join the Club.
Entrepreneurial Psychology

Procrastination, Resistance, Fear? Join the Club.

Paradoxically, action done right now into the teeth of all three is the only relief from any of them.
Meiko Patton | 7 min read
What Makes Great Entrepreneurs Think Differently?
Thought Leaders

What Makes Great Entrepreneurs Think Differently?

Consider how these four founders think. You may be surprised how a simple change in perspective can open up so many new possibilities.
Brian Hughes | 6 min read
The Intersection of Psychology and Marketing
Marketing

The Intersection of Psychology and Marketing

The fun part about marketing is the opportunity to discover new ways to trigger favorable emotional responses from consumers.
Eric Samson | 6 min read
3 Steps to Reinventing Yourself as an Entrepreneur
Personal Health

3 Steps to Reinventing Yourself as an Entrepreneur

Becoming a healthier person is the best start to becoming a better entrepreneur.
Jeffrey Fermin | 7 min read
4 Personal Cornerstones of Successful Entrepreneurship
Habits

4 Personal Cornerstones of Successful Entrepreneurship

Habits rule us, guiding us through life. Instituting helpful ones puts us on an upward trajectory, even when we're on autopilot.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
The One Thing Holding You Back From Your Dreams
Psychology

The One Thing Holding You Back From Your Dreams

Once you begin to understand your ego, you can begin to take control of your life.
Greg Hankerson | 8 min read
5 Psychology-Based Methods to Connect With Your Audience
Entrepreneurial Psychology

5 Psychology-Based Methods to Connect With Your Audience

Before you can create strategies to connect with people, you need to understand what motivates them.
Melissa Chu | 6 min read
7 Reasons Why Too Much Optimism Is Bad for Business
Entrepreneur Mindset

7 Reasons Why Too Much Optimism Is Bad for Business

As Nelson Mandela said, 'The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.'
Steven Kaufman | 7 min read
Stop These 8 Negative Mindsets That Make Entrepreneurs Miserable
Entrepreneur Mindset

Stop These 8 Negative Mindsets That Make Entrepreneurs Miserable

Taking joy in the journey is an inside job. To find what gives you an edge, take time to re-evaluate, fine-tune and reset.
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
Do Older or Younger Siblings Make Better Entrepreneurs?
Entrepreneur Network

Do Older or Younger Siblings Make Better Entrepreneurs?

Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David explores the dynamics of birth order and entrepreneurship in this video.
Entrepreneur Network | 3 min read
