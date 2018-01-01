Entrepreneurial Spirit
Startup Success Stories
Stop Worrying About What You Don't Know and Just Focus on Opportunities
Making your startup a success has far more to do with the what you'll figure out than what you already know.
More From This Topic
Franchises
How This Family Rebuilt Their Business After Devastating Losses
A personal tragedy and an economic downturn hit David Ogburn hard, but he staged a comeback.
Franchises
How This Entrepreneur Coped With Tragedy While Running a Business
Barry Foot turned his passion for cruises into his profession. Then he used his profession to honor his late wife.
Editor's Note
Meet Fear's Antidote: Hope
A seemingly small act -- returning to normal, daily life after tragedy -- takes a great deal of courage.
Editor's Note
Entrepreneurs Don't Follow Trends -- They Create Them.
The future is yours to create.
Entrepreneurial Spirit
Why Entrepreneurs Should Welcome the Word 'No'
Think of rejection not as the end of your road but as fuel for your fire.
Entrepreneurial Spirit
Meet the Rebels Who Bend the Rules and Play to Win
Rejection -- who cares? Naysayers -- screw 'em. Entrepreneurship isn't just about business. it's about rebellion.
Company Culture
How to Nurture a Firm-But-Flexible Company Culture
Success requires a never-quit attitude and the capacity to recognize when it's smarter to do things differently.
Editor's Note
The Inherent Rebellion of Entrepreneurship
A brief history of turning things upside down.
Crowdfunding
This New Comic Book Teaches Entrepreneurship to Kids as Young as 8
Life doesn't come with an instruction manual, but now aspiring entrepreneurs have a comic book to draw from.
Editor's Note
Why 'Bite Me' Is the Best Response to Naysayers
It's your journey, naysayers be damned.