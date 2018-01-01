Esquire Guy

How to Convincingly Fake Confidence, Happiness and Other Necessary Feelings in the Workplace
How to Convincingly Fake Confidence, Happiness and Other Necessary Feelings in the Workplace

And the award for best office actor goes to …
Ross McCammon | 7 min read
How and Why to Offer Words of Encouragement
How and Why to Offer Words of Encouragement

You can do it. Really. You can.
Ross McCammon | 7 min read
How to Get Out of Doing Anything
How to Get Out of Doing Anything

The Esquire Guys has an in for when you're looking for a way out.
Ross McCammon | 6 min read
The Esquire Guy's Guide to Defending Your Ideas in an Argument
Ready for Anything

The Esquire Guy's Guide to Defending Your Ideas in an Argument

Take this with a grain of salt.
Ross McCammon | 7 min read
The Do's and Don'ts of Delivering Disappointing News
The Do's and Don'ts of Delivering Disappointing News

If you have to burst someone's bubble, follow these tips.
Ross McCammon | 8 min read
How and When to Give Advice (Hint: It's Not as Simple as You Think)
How and When to Give Advice (Hint: It's Not as Simple as You Think)

The lowdown on helping with other people's problems.
Ross McCammon | 6 min read
How to Handle Confrontation at Work
How to Handle Confrontation at Work

Confronting someone doesn't have to be a defensive maneuver or a counterattack.
Ross McCammon | 9 min read
How to Steer a Conference Call Like a Champ
How to Steer a Conference Call Like a Champ

The awkward silences. The everyone-talking-over-everyone. Here's how to take control.
Ross McCammon | 7 min read
How to Master Your Next Meeting
How to Master Your Next Meeting

The keys to staying calm, focused, and effective when leading a meeting.
Ross McCammon | 7 min read
The Do's and Don'ts of the Email CC
The Do's and Don'ts of the Email CC

Copying someone on an email can work against you. Here's what to avoid.
Ross McCammon | 6 min read
