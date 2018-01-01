Esquire Guy
More From This Topic
Esquire Guy
How to Convincingly Fake Confidence, Happiness and Other Necessary Feelings in the Workplace
And the award for best office actor goes to …
Esquire Guy
How and Why to Offer Words of Encouragement
You can do it. Really. You can.
Esquire Guy
How to Get Out of Doing Anything
The Esquire Guys has an in for when you're looking for a way out.
Ready for Anything
The Esquire Guy's Guide to Defending Your Ideas in an Argument
Take this with a grain of salt.
Esquire Guy
The Do's and Don'ts of Delivering Disappointing News
If you have to burst someone's bubble, follow these tips.
Esquire Guy
How and When to Give Advice (Hint: It's Not as Simple as You Think)
The lowdown on helping with other people's problems.
Esquire Guy
How to Handle Confrontation at Work
Confronting someone doesn't have to be a defensive maneuver or a counterattack.
Esquire Guy
How to Steer a Conference Call Like a Champ
The awkward silences. The everyone-talking-over-everyone. Here's how to take control.
Esquire Guy
How to Master Your Next Meeting
The keys to staying calm, focused, and effective when leading a meeting.
Esquire Guy
The Do's and Don'ts of the Email CC
Copying someone on an email can work against you. Here's what to avoid.