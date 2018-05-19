Etiquette
Holiday Parties
The Rules of Etiquette for Your Office Holiday Party
Follow these tips to avoid cringe-worthy moments at your next holiday party.
More From This Topic
Etiquette
A Plea to People Who Send Calendar Invites: Write Better Subject Lines
You + Me = much more informative.
Personal Branding
A Dozen Ways You Don't Realize You Are Making a Bad Impression at Work
First impressions are important but so is the impression are making day after day with your team.
First Impressions
Don't Underestimate the Importance of Making a Good First Impression
It's very hard to give a presentation so good that it overcomes a bad first impression.
Behavior
Think You Understand Proper Etiquette? Try Answering These 5 Social Quandaries.
It might be time to go back to school.
Toxic People
5 Ways to Work With People Who Annoy You
Good manners, deep breaths and boundaries solve most problems happily enough.
Success Habits
7 Ways to Break Bad High-Tech Habits
Improve your professional and personal life with these simple tips.
Confidence
Why Telling Jokes at Work Makes You Appear More Confident
But remember your audience.
Etiquette
How Much to Tip Everyone in Your Life for the Holidays, From Your Landlord to the Mail Carrier
Here are a few best practices when it comes to holiday tipping.
Etiquette
7 Ways to Regift Sincerely and Without Getting Caught
A recycled gift, selected with great care and given with a generous heart, will be received with a smile -- so long as only you know it's recycled.
How to Run a Small Business
Buying a Gift for Your Boss or Your Staff? Read This First.
Who are you really buying that gift for?