A Plea to People Who Send Calendar Invites: Write Better Subject Lines
Etiquette

A Plea to People Who Send Calendar Invites: Write Better Subject Lines

You + Me = much more informative.
Jason Feifer | 2 min read
A Dozen Ways You Don't Realize You Are Making a Bad Impression at Work
Personal Branding

A Dozen Ways You Don't Realize You Are Making a Bad Impression at Work

First impressions are important but so is the impression are making day after day with your team.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 5 min read
Don't Underestimate the Importance of Making a Good First Impression
First Impressions

Don't Underestimate the Importance of Making a Good First Impression

It's very hard to give a presentation so good that it overcomes a bad first impression.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 5 min read
Think You Understand Proper Etiquette? Try Answering These 5 Social Quandaries.
Behavior

Think You Understand Proper Etiquette? Try Answering These 5 Social Quandaries.

It might be time to go back to school.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
5 Ways to Work With People Who Annoy You
Toxic People

5 Ways to Work With People Who Annoy You

Good manners, deep breaths and boundaries solve most problems happily enough.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
7 Ways to Break Bad High-Tech Habits
Success Habits

7 Ways to Break Bad High-Tech Habits

Improve your professional and personal life with these simple tips.
Scott Steinberg | 6 min read
Why Telling Jokes at Work Makes You Appear More Confident
Confidence

Why Telling Jokes at Work Makes You Appear More Confident

But remember your audience.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
How Much to Tip Everyone in Your Life for the Holidays, From Your Landlord to the Mail Carrier
Etiquette

How Much to Tip Everyone in Your Life for the Holidays, From Your Landlord to the Mail Carrier

Here are a few best practices when it comes to holiday tipping.
Libby Kane | 2 min read
7 Ways to Regift Sincerely and Without Getting Caught
Etiquette

7 Ways to Regift Sincerely and Without Getting Caught

A recycled gift, selected with great care and given with a generous heart, will be received with a smile -- so long as only you know it's recycled.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Buying a Gift for Your Boss or Your Staff? Read This First.
How to Run a Small Business

Buying a Gift for Your Boss or Your Staff? Read This First.

Who are you really buying that gift for?
Ross McCammon | 5 min read
