Ladurée's Sweet Ascent: How a Fad Food Is Spawning an International Empire
The Holder family has turned the Parisian bakery Ladurée -- famous for its macarons -- into a global brand that's about to open its first American flagship and venture into ecommerce.
Geoff Weiss | 5 min read
How to Avoid a Franchise Fad
Before sinking your money into a hot franchise concept, make sure it's the real deal -- not a dead duck.
Sarah Max | 4 min read
The New Kid Craze: A Tiny, Squishy Toy in a Plastic Bubble
The New Kid Craze: A Tiny, Squishy Toy in a Plastic Bubble

Pull with mommy bloggers and big-box stores helped an entrepreneur create a new fad. Look out, SillyBandz.
Alyson Shontell | 2 min read
