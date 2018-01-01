Q Manning

Q Manning

Guest Writer
CEO, Rocksauce Studios
Q Manning is CEO of Rocksauce Studios, which crafts custom mobile apps for all platforms. Rocksauce Studios’ goal is to create an amazing user experience that can succeed in the marketplace when that experience is coupled with powerful, eye-catching app marketing.

More From Q Manning

Let's Get Digital: How to Actualize Your Transformation to Better Serve Your Customers
Digital Trends

A complete digital transformation of your and everyone else's industry is closer than you think. Start planning your own with these 3 steps.
6 min read
What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Marvel Master Stan Lee
Marvel

We entrepreneurs should remember that we are the authors of our own destinies and the superheroes of our own stories.
6 min read
Innovation a Problem? Go Back to 'Day One' the Way Amazon Constantly Does.
Innovation

The spirit of innovation can be cultivated in companies of every size.
6 min read
What 'Back to the Future' Teaches Us About Innovation
Innovation

3 keys to empowering entrepreneurs from Doc Brown and Marty McFly
7 min read
3 Ways to Master the One Thing About Video That Entrepreneurs Don't Understand: Distribution
Videos

Got the 'Citizen Kane' of online videos? It still needs to reach the right audience.
6 min read
Profit in 90 Days? Avoid the Mistakes That Could Cost You a Million Dollars.
make money fast

'Undercover Billionaire' is all very well. But, TV fantasies aside, here's how -- if you're smart and lucky -- you can reach success before you run out of cash.
6 min read
How Pinterest, Starbucks and Lyft Grab More User Attention
Apps

Ever hear of progressive web apps, or PWAs? They combine the best parts of the web and mobile experiences.
6 min read
Want 'Right' Swipes on Your App? Here's How to Make Your App a Star.
Apps

Apps are smoking hot, but is yours attractive enough to stand out? Try these three strategies to create the 'it' app of 2018.
7 min read
How Entrepreneurs Can Adapt Today's 'Smart Assistants' to Build Tomorrow's Office
Smart Devices

Alexa? Echo? Google Home? These devices likely won't stay put on our night tables and bookshelves for long.
7 min read
The Big 3 Tech Categories That Will Contribute the Most to Your Startup's Success in 2018
Technology

Embrace the future of technology by focusing first on Blockchain, artificial intelligence and communication platforms.
6 min read
Developing an App or a Game? Take a (Retro) Lesson From 'PAC-MAN.'
pac man

Designing modern software to mimic retro games gives people a quick way to complete something and feel accomplished. People like that.
7 min read
Bigger Isn't Always Better, But With the iPhone X, It Is
iPhone

A contributor pens a love letter to the iPhone X's stunning new features, which, he says, entrepreneurs should introduce into their businesses.
7 min read
Until Robots Destroy Us All (!), 'AIM' High With AI Marketing
Artificial Intelligence

For startups looking to enhance their viability, AI presents lucrative opportunities. Want to get started?
6 min read
4 Strategies for a Strong Early Marketing Plan
Product Launch

Start marketing before your launch, and customize your approach to the product and its target market.
6 min read
4 Tips for Managing the 'Nuts and Bolts' of Your Business
Starting a Business

The details can be overwhelming when you're starting a business. But scaffolding your organization simply must be one of your priorities.
6 min read
