FDI

How FDI Regulation will Change the Game for Indian Startups
FDI

An Ernst & Young's technology report this year ranks India as the third most preferred investment place for technology investments globally
Sandeep Soni | 5 min read
Here's How FDI will Impact E-commerce Companies
E-commerce

A marketplace cannot directly or indirectly influence the sale price of goods and services
Saloni Shroff | 3 min read
# 5 Things We Learnt After Moving to India to Start Our Business
Business

It's not just domestic brands that are trying to grow and meet consumer needs, international brands have joined the race, too
Ashish Gurnani and Aashray Thatai | 2 min read
Franchise Businesses Offer Entrepreneurship Opportunities In Tier-II And III Cities
Franchises

There is a whopping 30% to 35% growth in franchise businesses in India year on year
Vikalp Jain | 5 min read
4 Reasons Why Modi-Trump's Bromance Could Turn Into Bizmance
Leadership

Before assuming office, Trump had praised India's fast growth rate and Modi's bureaucratic and economic reforms.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Violation of FDI Norms - Amazon, Snapdeal, Flipkart in Trouble Again?
FDI

Confederation of All-India Traders (CAIT) has filed a complaint with DIPP on Wednesday, against the stars of Indian eComemrce industry
Ritu Kochar | 3 min read
Cracking The Investment Puzzle: 5 Pointers To Help You Raise Venture Capital For B2B E-Commerce Venture
Ecommerce

B2B e-commerce industry is currently one of the very few market segments currently open to 100% FDI.
Anish Basu Roy | 5 min read
Make In India Promotes Investment In 25 Focus Sectors
Make in India

Make in India initiative focuses on four key areas to promote manufacturing and entrepreneurship
Entrepreneur India | 2 min read
Growth To Continue, But Valuations Investors Are Willing To Ascribe To That Growth Have Changed
Valuations

The crack in the spiral in valuations was triggered by the weakness in the China market starting back in August 2015.
Sneha Banerjee | 5 min read
100% FDI In eCommerce: A Boon Or A Bane For Ecosystem?
FDI

It would be interesting to note whether this new policy will benefit existing eCommerce players or not.
Swati Gupta | 5 min read
