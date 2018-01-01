Finance Your Business

More From This Topic

Expert Advice to Help You Prepare to Sell Your Business
Selling a Business

Expert Advice to Help You Prepare to Sell Your Business

If you know you want to sell your business rather than pass it on to the next generation, these tips will help you do it right.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 8 min read
What Is a Family Office and How Can It Help You Fund Your Business?
Startup Financing

What Is a Family Office and How Can It Help You Fund Your Business?

Many entrepreneurs have never heard of a "family office," but this type of funding source could be just what you're looking for.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
For Entrepreneurs, Venture Capital Is Not Always the Best Option
Funding

For Entrepreneurs, Venture Capital Is Not Always the Best Option

Entrepreneurs get creative about funding their businesses -- and maintaining control of their vision.
Clint Carter | 3 min read
How Social Entrepreneurs Can Land Funding
Finance

How Social Entrepreneurs Can Land Funding

Learn more about the financing sources that are available to social entrepreneurs.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
Grants and Loans for Women-Owned Businesses
Finance

Grants and Loans for Women-Owned Businesses

If you're the owner of a women-owned business, lucky you! These funding sources are targeted directly at you.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
Want to Make an Impact in Business? Don't Be Afraid to Scare Yourself.
Finance Your Business

Want to Make an Impact in Business? Don't Be Afraid to Scare Yourself.

An approach to work -- and life -- for those who truly want to make a difference.
Boe Hartman | 4 min read
Landing a Revenue-Sharing Deal to Finance Your Business
Finance

Landing a Revenue-Sharing Deal to Finance Your Business

The four keys to landing this type of funding to grow your company
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 4 min read
5 Essentials for Raising Your Growth Round of Financing
Finance

5 Essentials for Raising Your Growth Round of Financing

An experienced entrepreneur offers advice for landing the funding you need to grow your business.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 4 min read
Acing Your Pitch to Investors
Finance

Acing Your Pitch to Investors

Discover the 13 ingredients of an ultra-compelling, irresistible, outstanding and unforgettable pitch.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 7 min read
The 7 Businesses Venture Capitalists Are Really Interested In
Startup Financing

The 7 Businesses Venture Capitalists Are Really Interested In

VCs fill us in on the sectors likely to score major financing in the months and years ahead.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 7 min read
