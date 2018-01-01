Financing

Founders Keep Making These 9 Common Mistakes That Crush Promising Startups
Startups

Unique businesses die from ordinary mistakes every day. Quit thinking you're exempt.
William Harris | 10 min read
Starting a Franchise But Need Financing? Here's What to Do.
Franchises

Getting capital is no easy feat, especially for first-time franchisees.
Lissa Harris | 3 min read
4 Ways Modern Entrepreneurs Break Through Old Barriers to Start New Businesses
Starting a Business

The challenges facing the aspiring entrepreneurs are not new but the tools they have available certainly are.
Parth Misra | 10 min read
The 10 Things You Must Do From Day One So Your Startup Thrives
Startup Basics

Get the basics right and you'll be in good shape for the long run.
John Rampton | 8 min read
How to Decide Whether You Need Debt or Equity Financing for Your Business
Financing

Landing on the right type of business financing is a critical step for turning expansion plans into reality.
Mark Abell | 8 min read
How to Finance Taking Your Startup to the Big Time
Small Business Financing

Many successful companies bootstrapped to get started but getting big almost inevitably requires funding.
Jared Hecht | 4 min read
You've Raised Early-Stage Funding! Now What?
Finance

Four ways to set yourself up for success with your new high-maintenance stakeholders
Candace Sjogren | 5 min read
A Succinct Guide to Qualifying for an SBA Loan
SBA loans

One of the most desirable small business loans is from a lender who genuinely wants to help you.
Jared Hecht | 6 min read
Got Bad Credit? Don't Apply for a Loan Before You Ask a Few Hard Questions.
Loans

Your credit score is a major factor, but it's not the only reason potential lenders might give you bad news.
Jared Hecht | 6 min read
It's National 401(k) Day. Here's How to Choose the Right One for Your Employees
401(k)s

A five-step process you can use for your business.
Kevin Busque | 5 min read
