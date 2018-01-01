Flash Sales

New Sheriff to Police Daily-Deal Industry: Good News for Businesses?
Marketing

The newly established Global Daily Deal Association wants daily-deal providers to do more than just improve consumer and merchant perceptions.
Mikal E. Belicove
How JackThreads Plans to Own the Male Demographic
Entrepreneurs

How JackThreads Plans to Own the Male Demographic

Other than dispel the idea that men don't like shopping, flash-sale site founder Jason Ross is hoping to train his company's energy on making a one-stop-lifestyle-shop for men.
Diana Ransom
How to Reinvent Your Business
Starting a Business

How to Reinvent Your Business

The owners of social-buying site Fab.com discuss how they came to the decision to shut down their old venture -- and focus on their new one. Here are their three tips for how to pivot.
Diana Ransom
Five Tips for Turning Picky Holiday Shoppers Into Buyers
Ready for Anything

Five Tips for Turning Picky Holiday Shoppers Into Buyers

As fewer shoppers may visit stores this holiday season, you'll have to get more of them to buy to see sales grow. Here are some tips.
Carol Tice
