Our More Extroverted Friends on Facebook Are Making Us Depressed
That's pretty much the gist of two recent studies.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Meerkat Was Just a Side Project. Here's How it Became a Viral Sensation.
Meerkat, which enables users to stream live videos over Twitter, is one of the most buzzed-about apps on the market today.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
The 'FOMO Epidemic' and Why It Matters to Millennial-Hungry Businesses
Nearly 70 percent of millennials experience 'fear of missing out' – and it's influencing their purchasing decisions.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
