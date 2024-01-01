Heather McLeod

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Chief Growth Officer of Authority Brands

Heather brings her passion for collaboration, customer experience, and process to everything she does. She focuses on building the right team, then empowering them to be successful through processes and systems that scale and support continued system growth.

Latest

Leadership

3 Big Reasons Why Leaders Should Embrace the Joy of Missing Out

If you want to spark creativity, build resilience and strengthen relationships, consider doing "less."

Marketing

The 4 Personalities You Need on Your Marketing Team

Build a high-performing marketing team by seeking out people who contribute to a more holistic vision of the department.

