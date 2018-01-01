Forward thinkers

More From This Topic

2014's Surprising Anniversaries and Milestones
Innovation

2014's Surprising Anniversaries and Milestones

Looking back at the year's broken records, big birthdays and groundbreaking achievements.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
To Solve Big Problems, Assume Everything Is Wrong and Ask Dumb Questions
Ready for Anything

To Solve Big Problems, Assume Everything Is Wrong and Ask Dumb Questions

Rather than play the game you're expected to play, play a new one.
Shane Snow | 8 min read
7 Reasons '7 Habits of Highly Effective People' Lives on 25 Years Later
Project Grow

7 Reasons '7 Habits of Highly Effective People' Lives on 25 Years Later

Today is the book's 25th anniversary. We look at the secrets from this thought leadership empire.
Kelly K. Spors | 6 min read
How to Do Business Like a Genius
Leadership Qualities

How to Do Business Like a Genius

Here are four traits of highly intelligent people that everyone can adopt in business and in life.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
100-Year-Old Jolly Time Pop Corn Offers Kernels of Wisdom
Forward thinkers

100-Year-Old Jolly Time Pop Corn Offers Kernels of Wisdom

Fourth-generation owners Garry and Carlton Smith share how their family-owned business has stayed fresh for a century.
Kelly K. Spors | 6 min read
What You Can Learn From Nintendo's Weird and Wonderful 125 Years
Forward thinkers

What You Can Learn From Nintendo's Weird and Wonderful 125 Years

From playing cards, to taxis to love hotels, it's been a long road to producing iconic gaming systems. We explain what entrepreneurs can learn from this long-running company.
Kelly K. Spors | 6 min read
10 Tips on How to Be a Better Entrepreneur in 2014
How To

10 Tips on How to Be a Better Entrepreneur in 2014

From taking an improv class to learning how to play tag, here are a few pointers on how entrepreneurs can put their best foot forward this year.
Lawton Ursrey | 5 min read
Bitstrips' Founder on the Importance of Mobile and the Year Ahead
Entrepreneurs

Bitstrips' Founder on the Importance of Mobile and the Year Ahead

Bitstrips' CEO Jacob Blackstock talks about the company's soaring growth and plans for 2014.
Kelly K. Spors | 5 min read
Our Digital Experts Share Their New Year's Resolutions
Marketing

Our Digital Experts Share Their New Year's Resolutions

Our Team Digital experts in marketing, social media and more reveal their plans and goals for the upcoming year.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
7 Ways to Get Excited for 2014
Growth Strategies

7 Ways to Get Excited for 2014

Our Team Digital experts share ways to get inspired for your goals in the year ahead.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.