Furniture

You Can Embrace Green Building Without Breaking the Bank
Green Business

Tenants can affect real change by making the most of existing spaces. Smart retrofits could be as simple as installing energy-efficient lighting and upgrading to functional furniture solutions.
Justin Lee | 4 min read
This Ex-Apple Engineer Just Launched a Furniture Company to Take On IKEA
Starting a Business

Campaign founder Brad Sewell is hoping his company's no-tools-necessary, free shipping approach will fill a gap in the furniture market.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Ikea Issues Repair Kits for 27 Million Dressers After Child Deaths
IKEA

The line of MALM chests and dressers has been sold since 2002.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Think Privacy for Open Office Layouts That Work
Office Space

This simple office arrangement can foster both collaboration and privacy.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 2 min read
'Celebrate' Cubicle Day With These 4 Modern Decoration Tips
Office Space

Spice up your workplace by creating a modern space that encourages collaboration and comfort.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
Soon You'll Be Able to Buy IKEA Furniture That Charges Your Electronics Wirelessly
IKEA

Although sadly, the furniture won't charge iPhones.
Laura Entis | 1 min read
4 Ways to Fight 'Text Neck' and Get Moving at Work
Office Furniture

Consider investing in employees' well-being in the office and find fun ways to keep your team in shape.
Brian Shapland | 4 min read
7 Home Decor Startup Trends to Watch
Interior Design Businesses

Creating a coherent, polished yet personalized aesthetic no longer requires an expert eye, bundles of free time or a hefty disposable income. Entrepreneurs have entered the game.
Charlotte Nichols | 7 min read
Entrepreneurs Are Making Detroit a Hot Spot for Craft Retail
Detroit

The upside of the Motor City's epic struggle with abandonment is a vast supply of materials for high-end goods made by ambitious startups.
Amanda Lewan | 3 min read
Man Builds Furniture Out of Old Apple Computers
Upcycling

Designer Klaus Geiger has reimagined the Power Mac G5 with a utilitarian slant.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
The furniture industry -- or home furnishing business -- whether it's online or in a brick-and-mortar shop, has a wide breadth of options appealing to various market segments, including well-known companies that provide affordable products such as IKEA or higher-end retail markets like One Kings Lane and Sotheby's.   
