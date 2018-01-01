Furniture
Real Entrepreneurs
This Company Is Betting You'll Subscribe to Their Sofa
Michael Barlow and his co-founder Lucas Dickey believe the next big trend in the subscription economy is furniture.
More From This Topic
Green Business
You Can Embrace Green Building Without Breaking the Bank
Tenants can affect real change by making the most of existing spaces. Smart retrofits could be as simple as installing energy-efficient lighting and upgrading to functional furniture solutions.
Starting a Business
This Ex-Apple Engineer Just Launched a Furniture Company to Take On IKEA
Campaign founder Brad Sewell is hoping his company's no-tools-necessary, free shipping approach will fill a gap in the furniture market.
IKEA
Ikea Issues Repair Kits for 27 Million Dressers After Child Deaths
The line of MALM chests and dressers has been sold since 2002.
Office Space
Think Privacy for Open Office Layouts That Work
This simple office arrangement can foster both collaboration and privacy.
Office Space
'Celebrate' Cubicle Day With These 4 Modern Decoration Tips
Spice up your workplace by creating a modern space that encourages collaboration and comfort.
IKEA
Soon You'll Be Able to Buy IKEA Furniture That Charges Your Electronics Wirelessly
Although sadly, the furniture won't charge iPhones.
Office Furniture
4 Ways to Fight 'Text Neck' and Get Moving at Work
Consider investing in employees' well-being in the office and find fun ways to keep your team in shape.
Interior Design Businesses
7 Home Decor Startup Trends to Watch
Creating a coherent, polished yet personalized aesthetic no longer requires an expert eye, bundles of free time or a hefty disposable income. Entrepreneurs have entered the game.
Detroit
Entrepreneurs Are Making Detroit a Hot Spot for Craft Retail
The upside of the Motor City's epic struggle with abandonment is a vast supply of materials for high-end goods made by ambitious startups.
Upcycling
Man Builds Furniture Out of Old Apple Computers
Designer Klaus Geiger has reimagined the Power Mac G5 with a utilitarian slant.
The furniture industry -- or home furnishing business -- whether it's online or in a brick-and-mortar shop, has a wide breadth of options appealing to various market segments, including well-known companies that provide affordable products such as IKEA or higher-end retail markets like One Kings Lane and Sotheby's.