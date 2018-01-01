futsal

This Entrepreneur Started Futsal Tourneys in India with American and European Footballers
Sports-Related Businesses

This Entrepreneur Started Futsal Tourneys in India with American and European Footballers

The Founder of world's largest futsal organizing company had earlier co-founded foodtech and fintech start-ups
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.