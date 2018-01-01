General Electric
General Electric
GE Plans World's Largest Laser-Powered 3D Printer
The Atlas printer is designed to churn out parts up to one meter long, including entire engine blocks for automobiles.
More From This Topic
General Electric
GE to Sell Appliances Business to China's Haier for $5.4 Billion
The giant's $3.3 billion-proposed deal with Electrolux fell through following months of opposition from U.S. antitrust regulators.
News and Trends
Why General Electric Is Moving Its Headquarters to Boston
The conglomerate, which is currently based in Fairfield, Conn., stands to gain more than just new access to tech talent.
Indiegogo
Indiegogo Launches a New Product to Court Big Businesses
The San Francisco-based fundraising platform is positioning crowdfunding as a way for established businesses to do better market research and test new products.
Sleep
GE to Launch Connected Lightbulbs That Better Echo Your Body's Circadian Rhythms
The collection of two new bulbs represents the electric giant's latest push into connected homes.
General Electric
General Electric Creating Science Fiction Podcast Series
Looking to increase brand awareness among a younger, tech-savvy audience, the company is producing a series about decoding a 70-year-old message from outer space.
Leadership
Beth Comstock Named Vice Chair at General Electric
She's the first woman to hold that title in the history of the company.
Far Out Tech
GE and NFL Team Up to Fund Research Into Concussion Detection
The league has been criticized for its cavalier attitude toward traumatic head injuries and it's thought that more than 25 percent of players will suffer brain problems.
Toys; Games
Mattel, Quirky Partner Up to Crowdsource New Toys for Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price
Users can now submit ideas for toys, games, baby gear and preschool products that will carry the toy giant's iconic monikers.
SXSW
Only at SXSW: Our Favorite Moments
Entrepreneur's reporting team shares some of their favorite moments of the festival.
Comics
Which Entrepreneur Likes to Rap? New Comic Reveals Obscure Trivia
Learn more about the lives of well-known entrepreneurs in this new graphic novel.