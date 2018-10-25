Global Business
Global Business
After a Chance Meeting on the Beach These Entrepreneurs Built a Company Based on Respect for Global Artisans
Working with artisans around the world has taught these two Americans to embrace different cultures and celebrate the differences.
More From This Topic
Growth Strategies
3 Tips to Build a Multinational Company, From an Entrepreneur Who's Done It Twice
Starting with a single-office setup and just one 9-to-5 time frame could unnecessarily limit an organization's growth potential.
International Business
Tips and Tools Your Startup Can Use to Maximize Your International Business
Traditionally, cost, risk and logistical challenges have discouraged online businesses from selling to or working with customers from anywhere but their home turf. Not anymore.
Entrepreneurship
6 Global Trends Reveal How Women Are Redefining Entrepreneurship
Females are unlocking massive opportunities for business expansion.
Entrepreneurs
With a Global Mindset and Flexibility You Can Outpace Any Competitor
People who make it work for others are often rewarded with bigger and bolder opportunities.
Global Business
Your Customers Don't Care Where Your Ecommerce Business Is Based, So Be Ready to Ship Anywhere in the World
Win over customers with an affordable and predictable buying experience.
Politics
The International Entrepreneur Rule Wasn't Perfect, but the Trump Administration Killing It Sends the Wrong Message, Experts Say
The program was enacted to allow more entrepreneurs to immigrate to the U.S. to launch their businesses.
Company Culture
Good Company Culture Removes Barriers Hindering Success
A homogeneous company can never be a true meritocracy.
FinTech
Where Can Underserved Small Businesses Get the Financial Tools They Need? One Word: Fintech.
By spearheading continued fintech and blockchain progress, the entrepreneurial community has a shot at supporting real and sustainable worldwide economic progress.
Remote Workers
Survey of the 100 Top Companies for Remote Jobs in 2018 Shows Better Jobs Are Farther From the Office
Businesses that fully integrate telecommuters in their operations find creative ways to get the most value from this unstoppable workplace trend.
International Business
The Right Way to Grow Your Business Internationally
A promising new customer base is an enticing draw, but today's entrepreneurs must consider underlying factors that didn't exist a generation ago.