globalization

How to Create Monopoly in the Market
Marketing

How to Create Monopoly in the Market

One strategy for an entrepreneur to create a monopoly in the market is to sell the products in large volume at a lower margin
Dr. Vivek Bindra | 4 min read
These Subaltern Artists are Breathing Fresh Life into the Landscape of Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurs

These Subaltern Artists are Breathing Fresh Life into the Landscape of Entrepreneurship

Social entrepreneurs, art enthusiasts and other stakeholders need to find ways of integrating traditional culture into development as a force for inclusive socio-economic development
Baishali Mukherjee | 6 min read
From Begumpet to New Jersey, This Indian Designer Knows How to Do Business
fashion designers

From Begumpet to New Jersey, This Indian Designer Knows How to Do Business

It is my roots, my background, my city that has made me who I am today
Aashika Jain | 5 min read
What's in Store for Indian Consumers in the Coming Times?
Trends

What's in Store for Indian Consumers in the Coming Times?

India's per capita income is at around $2000 and if we look at other countries, it is the point after which disposable income rises sharply
Sankalpa Bhattacharjya | 3 min read
#5 Ways to Make Your Apparel Brand Stand Out
Marketing

#5 Ways to Make Your Apparel Brand Stand Out

One is no longer competing against just the direct competitors, but against all the messages that bombard people's lives
Tina Narang | 3 min read
Why These #4 NRIs Ditched Silicon Valley and Came to India
Entrepreneurship

Why These #4 NRIs Ditched Silicon Valley and Came to India

"India's population is a significant plus for its entrepreneurs"
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read
