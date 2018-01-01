Going Global
Managing Remote Teams
Clock Watching: How to Keep Your Teams Synchronized Across Different Time Zones
It's no easy task to coordinate teams across the country or around the world, but a handful of simple preparations can prevent your phone from ringing at 4 a.m.
More From This Topic
International Business
4 Solutions to Take Your Retail Business Global
Going global is easier than ever before, even for small mom and pop shops. Use these tips to build a solid global expansion strategy, and see where your business takes you.
Going Global
Africa: A New Business Frontier
There's a whole continent of largely untapped commercial potential in Africa.
International Business
7 Tips for the International Entrepreneur
Don't be afraid to take your business global, but don't underestimate the power of jet lag.
Hiring
3 Reasons You Need to Look for Global Tech Talent
The demand is high, the supply is low. What are you gonna do?
Uber
Uber Launches a New Carpooling Service in China
The service allows drivers to pick up passengers on their way to and from work.
Partnerships
Lyft Announces Partnership With China's Largest Ridesharing Company
Two of Uber's biggest competitors just teamed up.
Location
6 Global Alternative Cities to Silicon Valley to Start Your Company
Silicon Valley is the gold standard for launching startups, but it's not all rainbows and unicorns. Here is a snapshot of other hubs to inspire you to look elsewhere.
Immigration
Charging a Startup with a VISA -- Just Not the Kind You Think
Meet three visas that go beyond the familiar H-1B.
Venture Capital
China's Effect on the U.S. VC Game
A VC pro explains the benefits and drawback of finding funding overseas.
Franchises
The Top Global Franchises
Could these worldwide franchises be your passport to the future?