Google Plus

More From This Topic

With New Focus and Design, Can Google+ Survive?
Google Plus

With New Focus and Design, Can Google+ Survive?

The struggling social network may find its footing by focusing on shared interests.
Kia Kokalitcheva | 2 min read
Google Admits Defeat and Guts a Key Part of Google+
Google Plus

Google Admits Defeat and Guts a Key Part of Google+

'While we got certain things right, we made a few choices that, in hindsight, we've needed to rethink.'
Jillian D'Onfro | 3 min read
The 4 Pillars of Stellar Video Marketing
Online Marketing

The 4 Pillars of Stellar Video Marketing

Online video is now a must-have part of your marketing strategy. Find out how to win in a world gone video.
Mitch Meyerson | 6 min read
Google Launches Program to Help Small Businesses Become More Visible
Google

Google Launches Program to Help Small Businesses Become More Visible

The web giant's latest initiative provides online and in-person assistance to help small business owners throughout the U.S. list their companies on Google Search, Google Maps and Google+.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Google Reorganizes Google+ Social Network
Google

Google Reorganizes Google+ Social Network

So far, the site is being split into two entities: Streams and Photos. More changes could come.
Reuters | 2 min read
How to Leverage Google+ and Pinterest Search
Social Media

How to Leverage Google+ and Pinterest Search

Much of the potential benefit that social media can realistically give to brands comes from the long-term benefits of consistent and quality social media content that is promoted strategically over time.
Brian Honigman | 10 min read
This App Creates an Instant Digital Dossier for the People You Meet
Apps

This App Creates an Instant Digital Dossier for the People You Meet

Refresh helps you make a personal connection by curating digital data.
Jonathan Blum | 2 min read
4 Free Must-Use Analytics Tools for Social-Media Marketers
Social Media Marketing

4 Free Must-Use Analytics Tools for Social-Media Marketers

Businesses can get a clear picture of how users are interacting with their posts to gain a better understanding of what works and what doesn't.
Drew Hendricks | 4 min read
The Implications for Bloggers Now That Google Authorship Has Ended
Google

The Implications for Bloggers Now That Google Authorship Has Ended

The three-year effort has been terminated but key elements for stopping plagiarism and ranking articles remain.
Brett Relander | 3 min read
10 Things Nobody Tells You About Google AdWords
Google AdWords

10 Things Nobody Tells You About Google AdWords

There is a lot to learn about this wildly popular online advertising medium.
Rocco Baldassarre | 7 min read
Google Plus

Launched in June 2011 by search engine giant Google Inc., Google+ is a social networking service that integrates numerous Google services, including Google Profiles.

Most notably the service -- also referred to simply as G+ -- allows users to group their contacts into Circles, enabling members to sort their contacts into specific categories. This in turn allows users to tailor posts and send them to specific social groups.

Other notable Google+ features include Hangouts, which allows members to start on-screen gatherings where users can chat live with their contacts, Sparks, which collects articles and videos that might be of interest to users, and Huddle, which allows users to stay in touch with contacts while on-the-go via group messaging on smartphones.

While the beta launch was invite-only, the network is now open to all users and businesses. As of January 2012, Google co-founder Larry Page said Google+ had more than 90 million users.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.