The Implications for Bloggers Now That Google Authorship Has Ended

The three-year effort has been terminated but key elements for stopping plagiarism and ranking articles remain.

learn more about Brett Relander

By Brett Relander

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Google Authorship has come to an end. It had the feature that loaded author photos alongside search results. If you are puzzled about your happy mug missing from the search pages, don't be. Google decided to drop the profile picture and Google+ view counts for authors from search listings because there was no significant value from having these features. Since the end of August, all Google authorship users experienced this change.

Google Authorship was launched in 2011 with three objectives of: granting authors the opportunity to connect with their content on the web, enabling a process of author verification and rewarding authority content. From its inception, this well-intentioned program encountered adoption issues.

Related: SEO Strategies: How 'Rich Snippets' Can Improve Your Web Traffic

Research by Google showed that Google Authorship wasn't returning enough value relative to the effort and resources it took to process the data. Recent data from Stone Temple Consulting showed that more than 70 percent of the authors didn't take ownership of their content via Google Authorship. The data also indicated no significant difference in "click behavior" with the implementation of Google Authorship.

Since Google Authorship didn't take off as Google had expected, it forced the company to sever ties with rel="author". That photos take up valuable screen space on mobile search pages didn't help matters. Early warning signs were there by December 2013, when Google scaled back authorship, ostensibly to ensure good quality and relevant results.

While Google Authorship did not fulfill its potential, it cemented the idea of content authenticity that Google terms "Author Rank'' to reward authors based on their readership and online followers. Google supports structured markup so that search engines can better grasp the relationship between content on a page and the search terms entered. Google will also continue to display rich snippets along with search results. Although strong and well-received content has always been central to ranking high, Google Authorship was a nice add-on while it lasted.

Related: The SEO Gray Area Isn't So Gray Anymore: What It Means for Your Strategy

In a sense, Google Authorship hasn't gone away. It's still here. Search results will continue to show author names and link them to the author's profile page. You will still need to verify authorship via email or connecting your content to your Google + profile. Even if your photo doesn't show up, there are still valid reasons for taking advantage of Google Authorship. The system continues to remain useful for verifying content ownership and preventing plagiarism. More importantly, it allows you to be prepared for the future when Author Rank becomes a certified ranking factor.

Google's Author Rank is here to stay, though it still requires refinement. For bloggers, wisdom and foresight dictate that one should be on the right side of anything that has to do with Author Rank.

Related: How Google 'Author Markup' Can Help Protect Your Content and Build Your Brand
Brett Relander

Managing Director at X1 Sports Nutrition

Brett Relander is founder and managing director of X1 Sports Nutrition (http://X1Fuel.com). He has a degree in exercise science, is certified as a Master Fitness Specialist and in the biomechanics of resistance training, and is an advocate of all-natural nutrition and advanced performance training.

Related Topics

Social Media Marketing Google Google Plus Profiles Blogging Google SEO Mobile Devices Blogging Tips Google Authorship

Editor's Pick

Everyone Wants to Get Close to Their Favorite Artist. Here's the Technology Making It a Reality — But Better.
The Highest-Paid, Highest-Profile People in Every Field Know This Communication Strategy
After Early Rejection From Publishers, This Author Self-Published Her Book and Sold More Than 500,000 Copies. Here's How She Did It.
6 Questions to Ask Before You Begin Your Franchise Search
Having Trouble Speaking Up in Meetings? Try This Strategy.
He Names Brands for Amazon, Meta and Forever 21, and Says This Is the Big Blank Space in the Naming Game

Most Popular

See all
Business News

These Are the Most and Least Affordable Places to Retire in The U.S.

The Northeast and West Coast are the least affordable, while areas in the Mountain State region tend to be ideal for retirees on a budget.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Travel

6 Secret Tools for Flying First Class (Without Paying Full Price)

It's time to reimagine upgrading. Here's how to fly first class on every flight, business or personal.

By Mike Koenigs

Living

8 Things I Discovered While Working With Affluent Clients in New York City

After a decade working with the 1%, I learned that they have common traits.

By Marilisa Barbieri

Thought Leaders

The Collapse of Credit Suisse: A Cautionary Tale of Resistance to Hybrid Work

This cautionary tale serves as a reminder for business leaders to adapt to the changing world of work and prioritize their workforce's needs and preferences.

By Gleb Tsipursky

Business News

I Live on a Cruise Ship for Half of the Year. Look Inside My 336-Square-Foot Cabin with Wraparound Balcony.

I live on a cruise ship with my husband, who works on it, for six months out of the year. Life at "home" can be tight. Here's what it's really like living on a cruise ship.

By Christine Kesteloo

Starting a Business

A Founder Who Bootstrapped Her Jewelry Business with Just $1,000 Now Sees 7-Figure Revenue Because She Knew Something About Her Customers Nobody Else Did

Meg Strachan, founder and CEO of lab-grown jewelry company Dorsey, personally packed and shipped every order until she hit $1 million in sales.

By Amanda Breen