3 Amazing Technologies That Could Be Part of Your New Smartphone
From being able to diagnose skin conditions to knowing your location down to the centimeter, the computer in your pocket is only going to get more and more mindboggling.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Employee Says She Was Fired for Refusing to Be Tracked 24/7
The attorney filing the suit says she foresees a legal trend around privacy and productivity tracking.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
TomTom Says Its Maps Are Destined for Self-Driving Cars
The Dutch navigation company's automotive division has won big contracts in recent months, prompting analyst upgrades and a 40 percent surge in its shares.
Reuters | 5 min read
Startup Founder: GPS Sucks. And I'm Going to Fix It.
PathSense wants you to get around without draining your smartphone battery.
Reuters | 2 min read
These Voice-Controlled GPS Motorcycle Helmets Help Riders Stay on Track
No longer do you have to rely on maps or GPS systems, both of which require riders to take their eyes off the road.
Reuters | 2 min read
Here's a Dog Collar That Lets Humans Train Man's Best Friend From Anywhere
If you had this gadget on your pup, you could be keeping tabs on and talking to him right now, no matter how far apart you are.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
How to List Your Business on Apple's New 'Maps Connect' Portal
Why you should add your company data to Apple Maps and how to get it done fast.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
The Beauty of the GPS Tracker
It can track vehicle location, real-time movement and driver performance, dramatically increasing efficiency.
Jason Fogelson | 3 min read
The Finns Are Coming, and They Mean Business
Check out these three cool, innovative Nordic startups that are seeking to expand to the U.S.
Adam Callinan | 4 min read
Finders Keepers: You'll Never Lose This GPS-Enabled Smart Wallet
Never misplace your wallet again.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
