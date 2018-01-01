Green Tech

Solar Energy Has Big Apple Potential But New York Real Estate Entrepreneurs Haven't Seen the Light
Solar Energy

Solar Energy Has Big Apple Potential But New York Real Estate Entrepreneurs Haven't Seen the Light

New York developers have been reluctant to embrace solar, despite big cost savings and beautiful new designs. That creates opportunity for the bold.
Daniel Neiditch | 6 min read
The Unexpected Benefits of Energy Efficiency
Energy Efficiency

The Unexpected Benefits of Energy Efficiency

Intangible perks might outweigh even the financial ROIs business owners enjoy from making smart upgrades.
Jacob Bayer | 7 min read
Say Hello to the Little Robot That Wants to Deliver Your Groceries
Robots

Say Hello to the Little Robot That Wants to Deliver Your Groceries

It's the first product from Starship Technologies, the robotics startup founded by the creators of Skype.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Nissan Thinks This Tiny Car May Be the Future of Urban Transportation
Transportation

Nissan Thinks This Tiny Car May Be the Future of Urban Transportation

The car maker showcased its New Mobility Concept vehicle at the New York International Auto Show.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Adidas Made a 3-D Printed Shoe Out of Plastic Waste From the Ocean
Green Tech

Adidas Made a 3-D Printed Shoe Out of Plastic Waste From the Ocean

This is so cool on so many levels.
Nathan McAlone | 1 min read
This Vermont Utility Is Selling Tesla Batteries for More Reasons Than You Think
Tesla Batteries

This Vermont Utility Is Selling Tesla Batteries for More Reasons Than You Think

Green Mountain Power is the first U.S. utility to sell Tesla batteries to customers.
Katie Fehrenbacher | 4 min read
Elon Musk Tells Tesla Competitors to Bring It On
Tesla

Elon Musk Tells Tesla Competitors to Bring It On

Big-name challengers are nipping at the visionary entrepreneur's heels and he wants more.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Can These Scooters Cut Down Commutes and Air Pollution?
Business Unusual

Can These Scooters Cut Down Commutes and Air Pollution?

An electric-charged plan to drive an eco-revolution in Asia.
John Patrick Pullen | 5 min read
4 Ways to Cut Costs Using Technology
Saving Money

4 Ways to Cut Costs Using Technology

Solutions are available free or very expensively for nearly all routine business tasks. Why are you still paying so much?
Pratik Dholakiya | 5 min read
Meet the Machine That's Turning Grocery Stores' Food Waste Into Fertilizer
100 Brilliant Companies

Meet the Machine That's Turning Grocery Stores' Food Waste Into Fertilizer

A pair of seasoned tech workers are helping to solve a $165 billion problem.
Jenna Schnuer | 5 min read
