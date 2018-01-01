Groupon

Let's Stop Laughing at Groupon
Valuations

Let's Stop Laughing at Groupon

Groupon is not a cautionary tale of unicorns past.
Dan Primack | 3 min read
Don't Let Crowd 'Wisdom' Do All Your Thinking
Crowdsourcing

Don't Let Crowd 'Wisdom' Do All Your Thinking

Entrepreneurs should invite public opinion when the timing is right -- without handing over the reins.
Iman Jalali | 4 min read
Groupon Helps Restaurants Fill Tables During Off-Hours With Reservation-Based Deals
Groupon

Groupon Helps Restaurants Fill Tables During Off-Hours With Reservation-Based Deals

Groupon's latest feature allows businesses to offer deals that can only be redeemed at a specific time of day.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Pat Sajak Taking on Groupon With Daily Deals Franchise
Daily Deal Sites

Pat Sajak Taking on Groupon With Daily Deals Franchise

The longtime 'Wheel of Fortune' host has big plans for his hyperlocal company.
Gabrielle Karol | 3 min read
This Startup Landed Groupon as Its First Customer. Here's How.
Ready for Anything

This Startup Landed Groupon as Its First Customer. Here's How.

The CEO of Yesware shares 8 secrets to landing that first big client.
Minda Zetlin | 6 min read
Groupon Unveils Self-Serve, DIY Deal-Making Tool for Merchants
Marketing

Groupon Unveils Self-Serve, DIY Deal-Making Tool for Merchants

The Chicago-based website released Deal Builder, an option that allows business owners to automatically build a custom promotion.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Groupon Scoops Up Fashion Flash-Sale Site Ideeli for a Cool $43 Million
Technology

Groupon Scoops Up Fashion Flash-Sale Site Ideeli for a Cool $43 Million

The Chicago-based daily deal giant takes another step in its quest to become your go-to destination for doing or buying 'anything, anytime, anywhere.'
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Groupon Moves Deeper in the Discount Space With 'Freebies'
Marketing

Groupon Moves Deeper in the Discount Space With 'Freebies'

The daily-deal site has added a new category to its repertoire that includes digital coupons, promotion codes, giveaways and samples.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Groupon Gets Up On the Localization Game. Finally!?
Technology

Groupon Gets Up On the Localization Game. Finally!?

As part of its 5th birthday redesign, the mobile application for the daily-deal site will automatically send you offers in whatever town you happen to be in at the time.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Daily Deal Sites Help Small Businesses Score Savings
Growth Strategies

Daily Deal Sites Help Small Businesses Score Savings

By leveraging the power of group-buying, a crop of deal sites give small businesses access to discounts that are usually reserved for the big guys.
Rachel Solomon | 5 min read
