Hackathons
Leadership Strategy
Sowing the Seeds: What Gardening Teaches About Leadership
A garden is an ecosystem and so is your business. Designing, experimenting and prioritizing lead to a bountiful harvest.
More From This Topic
Startups
Entrepreneurs Tackle Pressing Problems at Startup Weekend Cape Town
The problems of daily life in impoverished South African townships inspire remarkable entrepreneurial ingenuity.
Editor's Note
Don't Just Build a Business -- Build a Business With Soul
You need more than brains to create and sustain a business that has a lasting impact.
Innovation
NASA and IBM Are Hosting an Epic Global Hackathon This Weekend
Big thinkers in more than 130 locations across the globe will work to develop solutions to problems that involve robots, humanity and Mars.
Hackathons
Google to Hand Out 'Infinity Million' Dollars to Hackers Who Break Into Google Chrome
The search giant retires its annual hackathon, replaces it with an around-the-clock program that allows hackers to submit (and get paid for) finding bugs anytime, from anywhere.
Project Grow
How Hacking Is Helping Businesses Beyond the Tech Sector
A variety of businesses, from retail to service industries, are organizing internal events using the creative talents of their own employees to solve, or hack, problems.
Hiring
PayPal's Job Recruiting Secret: Hackathons
'Every industry is being disrupted by software, and so demand for software talent, engineering talent, has just been growing up,' PayPal's CTO says.
Hackathons
No Pressure: A Hackathon That Doesn't Act Like One
'Unhackathon,' which took place in New York City this past weekend, aims to be a more inclusive, welcoming place than most other student hackathon events.
Human Resources
Recruiting at a Hackathon? 5 Tips for Success
Relationships, not resumes, will nab you the perfect candidate at hackathons.
Networking
How to Build Your Network Like a Super Connector
Enlarging the circle of potential clients, partners and mentors is a challenge for those not born minglers, but it's possible.
Growth Strategies
5 Ways Data Can Help You Stay Ahead of the Game
Knowing how to leverage data can help a company better gain new users, tap into existing users and increase revenue.