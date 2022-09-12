Microsoft Announces Hackathon For Future Ready Apps

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The global software company Microsoft has announced that it will hold a hackathon for future ready apps across six cities. The hackathon provides participants a platform to showcase innovative solutions and solve real-world business challenges around four themes, fintech, ecommerce, and sustainability and developer velocity.

"We are elated to launch the future ready applications hackathon, a platform for developers to present their coding skills and solve interesting business problems and real-world challenges through services offerings of Microsoft. Developers will be mentored by our technical SMEs who will help them build the apps for tomorrow on Microsoft Azure," said Aparna Gupta, Microsoft India's executive director of customer success, in a statement.

The statement added that the hackathon will involve a real-life business problem, which the participants have to solve using services on the Azure platform, used by Microsoft's clients in their cloud and digital transformation solutions.

The hackathon is planned in cities like as Pune, Delhi NCR, Kochi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The company also stated that the three winners in each city will receive cash prizes of INR 50,000, INR 30000 and INR 20000 respectively. Using Microsoft Azure services and tools, participants will need to build an application that addresses a business problem for the industry. The winning team will be shortlisted based on the innovative idea and their presentation.

