Henry Ford
Success
Dealing Well With Setbacks Is Just as Important as Taking Advantage of Opportunities
You can never lose everything because you are much more than your material possessions.
More From This Topic
Entrepreneurs
Final 4: Vote for the Best Entrepreneur of All Time
Elon Musk takes on the Google guys and Henry Ford goes head-to-head with Warren Buffett in the semifinals of the Entrepreneur Madness Bracket.
Entrepreneurs
Elon Musk vs. Jeff Bezos: Who's More Successful?
Eight of the best entrepreneurs face off in the Entrepreneur Bracket Madness Challenge.
Radicals & Visionaries
5 Things Every Innovator Needs to Know About America's Greatest Auto Pioneer
Henry Ford didn't invent the assembly line, but he innovated on it so well he became known for it.
Inventors
9 Iconic Inventors Who Changed the World
Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Steve Jobs and more -- these nine visionaries have made their indelible marks on the way we live.
Learning From Mistakes
Why Failure Now Doesn't Predict Anything About Your Success Later
Success doesn't require perfection, it requires only needing to make a mistake once to learn the lesson.
Growth Strategies
Henry Ford
The Man Who Taught America To Drive