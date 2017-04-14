Elon Musk Is the Winner of Entrepreneur Bracket Madness

In the midst of March Madness, we created our own bracket of the 64 best living, historical and fictional entrepreneurs ever. Now, after three weeks of voting, you’ve picked your favorite entrepreneur of all time: Elon Musk. And while there were plenty of great contenders in our bracket — from Vito Corleone to Jeff Bezos to runner up Henry Ford — it makes sense that the Tesla and SpaceX founder is the last entrepreneur standing.

Musk’s brand has never been more popular. Tesla recently surpassed GM to become the most valuable company in America. SpaceX is planning to launch a revolutionary rocket this summer. Even Musk’s tweets of farting unicorns are now big news.

He’s one of the wealthiest and most powerful people on the planet, and he’s only 45 years old. Who knows what he’ll come up with next.

Round One Exits: Al Capone, Apu, Arianna Huffington, Bill Gates, Bob Belcher, Evan Spiegel, George Bailey, George Lucas, Gordon Gekko, Jack Ma, Jim Henson, Joy Mangano, Julia and Suzanne Sugarbaker, Kiichiro Toyoda, Lex Luthor, Lorelai Gilmore, Martha Stewart, Michael Dell, Mr. Burns, Naveen Jain, Omar Little, Reid Hoffman, Ron Popeil, Russell Simmons, Sara Blakely, Scrooge McDuck, Steve Case, Tom Haverford, Tony Soprano, Tony Stark, Tyra Banks, Willy Wonka

Round Two Exits: Bruce Wayne, Coco Chanel, Jack Dorsey, J. K. Rowling, Jessica Alba, Mark Zuckerberg, PT Barnum, Sam Walton, Scarlet O’Hara, Shark Tank Crew, Shonda Rhimes, Steve Jobs, The Babysitters Club, Thomas Watson, Travis Kalanick, Walter White

Sweet 16 Exits: Berry Gordy Jr., Brian Chesky, Charles Foster Kane, Jay Gatsby, Mr. Monopoly, Richard Branson, Vito Corleone, Walt Disney

Elite 8 Exits: Jeff Bezos, Milton Hershey, Oprah Winfrey, Ray Kroc

Final 4 Exits: Sergey Brin and Larry Page, Warren Buffett