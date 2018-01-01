Holiday Parties
Holiday Stress
4 Tips for How Entrepreneurs Can Unplug and Recharge During the Holidays
Unplug, exercise, plan ahead and take some time out to breathe. Oh, and step away from that extra glass of eggnog.
Holiday Parties
How to Make the Most of This Holiday's Party Season Without Screwing Things up
First off, don't think of parties as networking opportunities. That's right. No networking.
Gifts
4 Unique Business Holiday Gift Ideas That Outdo Fruitcake
Forget generic gifts for your professional colleagues and consider one of these gestures, which will be better received.
Holidays
10 Ways to Celebrate the Holidays and Minimize Legal Risk
Read this checklist before spiking the punch at your company's holiday party.
Holidays
Bonuses, Parties and Gifts: How Small Business Owners Can Navigate the Holiday Season
These five steps will help you and your employees navigate the busy and often stressful times of the holiday season.
Business Etiquette
How to Rock the Company Picnic and Go Home With Your Reputation Intact
The trick is being the life of the party without later being the butt of the jokes.
Holiday Parties
8 Ways Holiday Movies Prepare Us for Office Soirees
Don't let the Ghost of Holiday Parties Past haunt you and your professional reputation -- forever.
Gift-giving
Done With Aplomb, There Is No Shame in Regifting
Regifting is one of those things everybody does but everybody pretends they never would. There is a right way to pull it off.
Parties
How to Host Your Co-Workers at Your Home for the Holidays
Inviting colleagues to your home for the holidays can be tricky. Here's what to serve.
Holiday Parties
Creating an Alternative to the Office Holiday Party
Christmas parties aren't the only way to spread holiday cheer around the office.
Etiquette
7 Tips for Enjoying Holiday Dining Without Forgetting Your Manners
The holidays are a time of sharing food and drink with family, friends and colleagues but don't think for a minute people aren't watching your behavior.