Bring Your Remote Employees into the Holiday Party With This Alcohol Delivery Service

Whether it's full-time or part-time, approximately 58% of employees work from home in some capacity. If your employees are living too far to join your business's local holiday party, they might start feeling isolated or left out. You could bring your remote workers into the fun by buying them a drink on the house, and this $30 Saucey Liquor Delivery credit that's on sale for $22.99.

A party for your remote workers.

Get beer, wine, and snacks delivered straight to your workers, and all it may only take 30 minutes to arrive. This $30 voucher may not buy the entire office a drink, but you might be surprised how far that can get you with such a large menu.



Business owners, all you have to do is make sure your employees live in one of the cities that Saucey currently services. Get on-demand alcohol and snacks in Fresno, Dallas, Chicago, Tampa, Phoenix, Washington DC, among others. If you're anywhere in California and New York, you can also take advantage of two-day ground shipping.

Sending your employees tasty treats on celebration days is simple. Just create a gift order, make your selection, and it'll be on the way. You will have to show ID when you purchase, and your employees will have to show ID when they accept their order, but that's all there is to it. Your employees may be attending on screen, but that doesn't have to stop them from joining the party.

While you're figuring out your party budget, just remember that you have to use the full $30 on your first purchase to apply the credit. This offer is only available to new customers.

Saucey can help liven up virtual workplace parties.

Make sure your remote workers feel included in your next holiday celebration and send them drinks and snacks to join the party with everyone else. Now through December 30, get a $30 voucher to Saucey Liquor Delivery for just $22.99. No coupon code needed.

