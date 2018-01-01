Hong Kong
Labor Groups Criticize Disney Over Worker Conditions at Chinese Suppliers
More From This Topic
Drone Maker Lands $60 Million From Intel
6 Global Alternative Cities to Silicon Valley to Start Your Company
When It Comes to Knockoffs, Imitation Is the Costliest Form of Flattery
10 Starbucks Frappuccinos You Can't Buy in America
Hong Kong's Central Bank Warns Against Investing in Bitcoin in Wake of Alleged Pyramid Scheme
How U.S. Entrepreneurs Can Expand or Partner in Asia
A Chinese-Food Delivery Man Ends Up Driving One of Hong Kong's Hottest Startups
Overcoming Startup Obstacles, Hong Kong Style
Top 4 Crowdfunding Developments and Predictions for Asia in 2015
Why 2014 Was the Year of the Story
Hong Kong is a former British colony located in southeastern China that was returned to Chinese sovereignty on July 1, 1997. It holds onto its own currency. Other than the city of Hong Kong -- located on the island of Hong Kong -- being a glittering metropolis known for its bustling economy and food scene, it's also become a hub for technology startups given its proximity to the massive Chinese market.