Hyperlocal Marketing

How to Get Started with Location-Based Marketing
Marketing

Three tips for combining a consumer's interests and location in your mobile marketing efforts to help give your revenues a lift.
Jason Fell
To Find Local Customers, Use Local Resources
Marketing

New study shows how the Internet is taking hold when it comes to local information, offering clues as to how marketing dollars might be better spent.
Mikal E. Belicove
A Shortcut for Building Mobile Local Guides
Technology

TownWizard conjures up mobile travel guides for the nation's highways and the byways.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
