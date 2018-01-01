Ice Bucket Challenge
Ice Bucket Challenge
The Internet's Ice Bucket Challenge Credited With Funding a Medical Discovery
The donations triggered by those viral videos apparently helped discover a gene associated with ALS.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.