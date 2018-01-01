Jon Fingas

Jon Fingas is an associate editor at Engadget.

Alfonso Ribeiro Sues Epic for Using the Carlton Dance in 'Fortnite'

It's not unusual to be sued by anyone.
HQ Trivia and Vine Co-Founder Colin Kroll Dies of Apparent Overdose

The controversial executive was just 35.
Elon Musk Says There's a '70 Percent' Chance He'll Move to Mars

Recent breakthroughs could make it realistic.
Alibaba's Singles Day Shopping Event Sales Hit $1 Billion in 85 Seconds

This comes in spite of tariffs and other challenges to Chinese tech.
SpaceX's Starman Roadster Has Ventured Past Mars

Don't expect it to come back home for a while.
Amazon Reached a $1 Trillion Market Cap

Jeff Bezos's company is just weeks behind Apple.
Jack Dorsey Is Finally Realizing Twitter Is a Terrible Place

He's exploring reforms that could minimize social bubbles and label bots.
Facebook Removes Fake Accounts Targeting 2018 U.S. Midterms

It's following a similar strategy to the 2016 presidential election.
Elon Musk's Mini-Sub Was 'Not Practical' for Thailand Cave Rescue

Technology isn't always the solution.
Uber Will Pay Drivers in Some Cities to Use Electric Cars

It's also giving EV drivers special memberships and app features.
Tesla Will Start Enabling Full Self-Driving Features in August

Is it really ready to shift Autopilot's focus beyond safety?
California to Require Solar Panels on Most New Homes

It's the first state where the renewable energy is mandatory.
Tesla Owner Banned From Driving for 18 Months for Turning on Autopilot and Leaving the Driver's Seat

He put too much trust in Autopilot.
Amazon and Tesla Listed Among the Most Dangerous U.S. Workplaces

A report puts them on par with riskier farms and construction companies.
Elon Musk Is Poaching 'The Onion' Staff for a Comedy Project

We'd say it's an odd turn, but ... it's Elon.
