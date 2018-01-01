Jon Fingas

fortnite
Alfonso Ribeiro Sues Epic for Using the Carlton Dance in 'Fortnite'
It's not unusual to be sued by anyone.
Vine
HQ Trivia and Vine Co-Founder Colin Kroll Dies of Apparent Overdose
The controversial executive was just 35.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Says There's a '70 Percent' Chance He'll Move to Mars
Recent breakthroughs could make it realistic.
Alibaba
Alibaba's Singles Day Shopping Event Sales Hit $1 Billion in 85 Seconds
This comes in spite of tariffs and other challenges to Chinese tech.
SpaceX
SpaceX's Starman Roadster Has Ventured Past Mars
Don't expect it to come back home for a while.
Amazon
Amazon Reached a $1 Trillion Market Cap
Jeff Bezos's company is just weeks behind Apple.
Jack Dorsey Is Finally Realizing Twitter Is a Terrible Place
He's exploring reforms that could minimize social bubbles and label bots.
Facebook Removes Fake Accounts Targeting 2018 U.S. Midterms
It's following a similar strategy to the 2016 presidential election.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's Mini-Sub Was 'Not Practical' for Thailand Cave Rescue
Technology isn't always the solution.
Uber
Uber Will Pay Drivers in Some Cities to Use Electric Cars
It's also giving EV drivers special memberships and app features.
Tesla
Tesla Will Start Enabling Full Self-Driving Features in August
Is it really ready to shift Autopilot's focus beyond safety?
Solar Energy
California to Require Solar Panels on Most New Homes
It's the first state where the renewable energy is mandatory.
Tesla
Tesla Owner Banned From Driving for 18 Months for Turning on Autopilot and Leaving the Driver's Seat
He put too much trust in Autopilot.
Safety
Amazon and Tesla Listed Among the Most Dangerous U.S. Workplaces
A report puts them on par with riskier farms and construction companies.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Is Poaching 'The Onion' Staff for a Comedy Project
We'd say it's an odd turn, but ... it's Elon.