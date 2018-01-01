Immigration

More From This Topic

ICE Audit: Are You and Your Employees at Risk?
Legal

ICE Audit: Are You and Your Employees at Risk?

Is your business prepared for a raid or audit by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents? Here are some suggestions from legal experts on how to respond.
Jonathan Small | 5 min read
Every Entrepreneur Is a Dreamer. Ending DACA Is a Blow to All of Us, Wherever We Were Born.
American Dream

Every Entrepreneur Is a Dreamer. Ending DACA Is a Blow to All of Us, Wherever We Were Born.

A dynamic society wants people with ambition and talent. What is the future for a society that deports those people?
Micha Kaufman | 5 min read
Guidelines for How Employers Should Respond to DACA Uncertainty
American Dream

Guidelines for How Employers Should Respond to DACA Uncertainty

If there is a "dreamer'' on your team, offer moral support but don't make promises you can't keep.
Jonathan Segal | 3 min read
A First-Generation American Entrepreneur Reflects on the Immigration Proposal That Would Have Barred His Parents
American Dream

A First-Generation American Entrepreneur Reflects on the Immigration Proposal That Would Have Barred His Parents

Mom and Dad had no skills and didn't speak English but achieved the American dream by working tirelessly. Pending legislation would bar people like them now.
Luis Manuel Garcia | 4 min read
U.S. Supreme Court Allows Part of Trump's Travel Ban to Take Effect
Trump & Business

U.S. Supreme Court Allows Part of Trump's Travel Ban to Take Effect

The ban 'may not be enforced against foreign nationals who have a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.'
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
Finally! The DHS Rule on International Entrepreneurs Is Long Overdue
Immigrants

Finally! The DHS Rule on International Entrepreneurs Is Long Overdue

The only problem is that the rule assigns foreign-born U.S. entrepreneurs "parole" status, and they must then scramble to stay here.
Denise C. Hammond | 6 min read
Immigrant-entrepreneurs: America's Greatest Asset
Immigrants

Immigrant-entrepreneurs: America's Greatest Asset

Immigrants "get the job done," as a laudatory moment in the hit show "Hamilton" phrases it.
Vincent Kitirattragarn | 7 min read
Founders of Venmo and Foursquare Explain How Entrepreneurs Can Help Immigrants
Immigration

Founders of Venmo and Foursquare Explain How Entrepreneurs Can Help Immigrants

It's about more than visa sponsorship.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
Trump Travel Ban, Even While Blocked, Casts Long Shadow Over Immigrant Entrepreneurs
Trump & Business

Trump Travel Ban, Even While Blocked, Casts Long Shadow Over Immigrant Entrepreneurs

The two executive orders have fueled ongoing concerns about travel disruption, discrimination and future restrictions.
Lydia Belanger | 10 min read
Trump's Travel Ban: What Has Happened So Far
Trump & Business

Trump's Travel Ban: What Has Happened So Far

Here's a summary of the news and some of the broader business risks the travel restrictions pose.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
Considering the globalization of the economy, immigration and its laws are extremely relevant for business owners and entrepreneurs in the United States. Many businesses search for talent abroad -- or else hire foreign workers living in the United States -- so it's important for both business owners and foreign workers to understand the immigration visas available to foreign professionals in the United States.  
