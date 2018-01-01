Immigration
Ending DACA Doesn't Just Hurt Immigrants -- Businesses Across the U.S. Will Feel the Impact
Dreamers are small-business owners, employees and consumers who contribute much to the national economy.
Legal
ICE Audit: Are You and Your Employees at Risk?
Is your business prepared for a raid or audit by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents? Here are some suggestions from legal experts on how to respond.
American Dream
Every Entrepreneur Is a Dreamer. Ending DACA Is a Blow to All of Us, Wherever We Were Born.
A dynamic society wants people with ambition and talent. What is the future for a society that deports those people?
American Dream
Guidelines for How Employers Should Respond to DACA Uncertainty
If there is a "dreamer'' on your team, offer moral support but don't make promises you can't keep.
American Dream
A First-Generation American Entrepreneur Reflects on the Immigration Proposal That Would Have Barred His Parents
Mom and Dad had no skills and didn't speak English but achieved the American dream by working tirelessly. Pending legislation would bar people like them now.
Trump & Business
U.S. Supreme Court Allows Part of Trump's Travel Ban to Take Effect
The ban 'may not be enforced against foreign nationals who have a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.'
Immigrants
Finally! The DHS Rule on International Entrepreneurs Is Long Overdue
The only problem is that the rule assigns foreign-born U.S. entrepreneurs "parole" status, and they must then scramble to stay here.
Immigrants
Immigrant-entrepreneurs: America's Greatest Asset
Immigrants "get the job done," as a laudatory moment in the hit show "Hamilton" phrases it.
Immigration
Founders of Venmo and Foursquare Explain How Entrepreneurs Can Help Immigrants
It's about more than visa sponsorship.
Trump & Business
Trump Travel Ban, Even While Blocked, Casts Long Shadow Over Immigrant Entrepreneurs
The two executive orders have fueled ongoing concerns about travel disruption, discrimination and future restrictions.
Trump & Business
Trump's Travel Ban: What Has Happened So Far
Here's a summary of the news and some of the broader business risks the travel restrictions pose.
Considering the globalization of the economy, immigration and its laws are extremely relevant for business owners and entrepreneurs in the United States. Many businesses search for talent abroad -- or else hire foreign workers living in the United States -- so it's important for both business owners and foreign workers to understand the immigration visas available to foreign professionals in the United States.