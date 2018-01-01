Indian Rupee
Microsoft
Microsoft Seeing AI's Latest Update Will Help the Blind Identify Indian Currency
Microsoft Seeing AI, a free app designed for the blind and low vision, can now detect Indian currency and narrate the denomination to the user.
