Bill Gates Calls India's Demonetization Drive A Bold Move

The Microsoft founder Bill Gates called the move a bold one, which he believes will deflate India's shadow economy

learn more about Aashika Jain

By Aashika Jain • Nov 17, 2016

Twitter

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bill Gates is all praise for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetization drive.The Microsoft founder Bill Gates called the move a bold one, which he believes will deflate India's shadow economy.

"The Prime Minister's bold move to demonetise high-value denominations and replace with new notes with high security features is an important step to deflate India's shadow economy," Gates said.

In a total surprise move, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1000 making these notes invalid in one of the boldest crackdowns on black money and corruption in India.

The PM said post November 8 midnight, the currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 would be only paper, with no value and would no more be legal tender.

India is at the brink of a digital revolution with digital payment wallets swelling in number.

Among the popular digital wallets that have risen to the occasion are Vijay Shekhar Sharma-backed Paytm, Kunal Shah's Freecharge, Mobikwik, Paynimo, PayU Money and RuPay, which are aggressively campaigning to benefit from the opportunity.

Gates said India has all the pieces in place for a compelling vision for digital financial inclusion and said digital transactions would enhance transparency and reduce leakages

Gates added that Aadhaar will convert a cumbersome, paper-based account opening process into a 30-second, all-digital system along with creating a centralized data repository.
Aashika Jain

Entrepreneur Staff

Former Associate Editor, Entrepreneur India

Journalist in the making since 2006! My fastest fingers have worked for India's business news channel CNBC-TV18, global news wire Thomson Reuters, the digital arm of India’s biggest newspaper The Economic Times and Entrepreneur India as the Digital Head. 

Related Topics

Microsoft Bill Gates Digital Wallet News and Trends India Digital Economy narendra modi Indian Rupee

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

5 Small Daily Habits Self-Made Millionaires Use to Grow Their Wealth

We've all seen what self-made millionaires look like on TV, but it's a lot more subtle than that. Brian Tracy researched what small daily habits these successful entrepreneurs adopted on their journey from rags to riches.

By Entrepreneur Staff

By Entrepreneur Staff

Career

60 Second Business Tips: 3 Ways to Boost Confidence

Business development consultant Terry Rice on silencing self-doubt.

By Entrepreneur Staff

News and Trends

Old vs New: Which Tax Regime Is Better For You?

A lot of things became cheaper or costlier, but the limelight of the entire Union Budget 2023-24 was on 'Personal Income Tax'. With the proposed change, let's take a look as to which regime suits your pocket better

By Paromita Gupta

By Mark Banfield

Leadership

20 Ways to Achieve Street Smart Wisdom for Leaders and Entrepreneurs

Leaders need to be street-smart to stay ahead of the curve, make educated decisions and continue to be successful.

By Jon Michail