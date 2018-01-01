Industry Research

Growth Strategies

5 Reasons the Best Performers Underestimate Their Value

When self-doubt creeps in, your possibilities become limited.
Jenn Steele | 6 min read
Sharing Economy

Juniper Research compares the growth of two segments of the exploding sharing economy.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Industry Research

Size does matter, as short men and overweight women face the largest backlash.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
VC

If your business doesn't firmly fit the mold, don't be discouraged.
Sam Hogg | 2 min read
Careers

Here are six of the most promising industries for new graduates, according to a new report.
Anne Fisher | 2 min read
Starting a Business

When deciding to launch a business, it's important not only to talk to potential customers, but to gather all of the industry data you can. Here's how to do it.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
Starting a Business

Before you jump in and start your business, make sure there's a market for it and conduct market research. Read on to learn how.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
Public Speaking

Many organizations and businesses have budgets for speakers. Finding them and connecting is just like hustling for any other opportunity.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
R&D

The nation's tech prowess and entrepreneurial vigor has attracted many of the worlds largest corporations but startups are welcome, too.
Ron Yekutiel | 4 min read
Franchises

This annual trade show, to be held next week at New York City's Javits Center, aims to connect prospective entrepreneurs with leading franchise executives.
Geoff Weiss | 5 min read
