Inspire Me Series

This Young Entrepreneur Started a Company to Harness the Power of Networking and Help Her Community Hustle

Emily Miethner founded her company FindSpark to help other creatives get a foothold in the careers they desire.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
Multimillion Beauty Brand Carol's Daughter Founder Shares How Her Family Has Made Her a Better Person

The people Lisa Price surrounds herself with -- along with knitting, old Hitchcock film and Soul Cycle -- help her through stressful moments.
Nina Zipkin | 11 min read
The Founder of #HappyPeriod Shares How to 'Get Off Your Butt and Make Your Passion Part of Your Everyday Life'

'You get excited even at your losses. Because it wasn't a failure, it was a lesson,' says Chelsea VonChaz.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
'It's Never Too Late' to Become a Bolder, Braver Version of Yourself, Says This C-Suite Executive -- Here Is Her Strategy.
Inspire Me

Shoprunner COO Stacey Bernhard reveals how she found the strength to walk away from solid jobs.
Nina Zipkin | 7 min read
This Boutique Fitness Co-Founder Uses These Four Simple Words to Find Inner Calm Amid the Storm

Sarah Levey, co-founder of hot-yoga-meets-hip-hop fitness business Y7, reveals the surprising mantra that helps her through rough times.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Bluemercury Founder Marla Beck on Why You Should Do the Things That Terrify You

The cosmetics brand CEO says 'discomfort means you're going to learn something new.'
Nina Zipkin | 10 min read
The First-Time Founders Of This Growing Organic Baby Food Company Share Why You Can Doubt Your Choices But Not Yourself

Yumi co-founders and longtime friends Angela Sutherland and Evelyn Rusli took a leap of faith together and quit their jobs to launch an early childhood meal delivery service.
Nina Zipkin | 11 min read
S'well's Sarah Kauss On How Getting Advice From Your Past Self Can Help You Through Your Toughest Moments

The founder and CEO says journal writing is what bolsters her when she has to tackle a big challenge.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
Sweeten Founder Shares How She Rises to Meet Every New Learning Curve With Confidence

'You have to accept that you're the type of person that likes the challenge. When you make that switch, it's game on,' says Jean Brownhill.
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
This Female Tech Entrepreneur Is Inspired By Forging a Path for the Next Generation of Women Leaders

Arkadium CEO and co-founder Jessica Rovello says creating a support system of peers helps her through tough moments.
Nina Zipkin | 9 min read
