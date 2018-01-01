InsurTech

More From This Topic

These are the Next Big Things in Insurtech Believes this Insurance Top Honcho
Insurance

These are the Next Big Things in Insurtech Believes this Insurance Top Honcho

It is important to embrace technology which brings efficiency and improves customer experience
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
This Is How Fintech Will Transform The Insurance Industry
FinTech

This Is How Fintech Will Transform The Insurance Industry

The insurance sector has benefited from Fintech and will continue to do so in the near future
Varun Dua | 5 min read
How Insurtechs Can Change The Way Insurance is Bought
InsurTech

How Insurtechs Can Change The Way Insurance is Bought

Companies should not just look at the digitizing the insurance segment but pay attention to the whole journey a customer is undertaking
Vanita D'souza | 5 min read
This Insurance Company Wants to Be the Amazon of the Industry
InsurTech

This Insurance Company Wants to Be the Amazon of the Industry

The company's Chief Digital Officer believes that India can be the next big fintech hub
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read
InsurTech Racing Hard With Fintech To Be The Next Big Thing In India
Insurance

InsurTech Racing Hard With Fintech To Be The Next Big Thing In India

InsurTech is used to give customers a seamless experience and empower them to access insurance
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
