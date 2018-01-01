Intuit Inc.

The Budweiser Clydesdales Have Some Ad Competition From a Girl Inventor Named Goldie
Marketing

The Budweiser Clydesdales Have Some Ad Competition From a Girl Inventor Named Goldie

GoldieBox, a toy company on a mission to get girls excited about engineering, won a national competition sponsored by Intuit and will be featured in a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Intuit Agrees to Buy Docstoc
Technology

Intuit Agrees to Buy Docstoc

Looking to become the go-to company for small businesses, Intuit acquires another startup.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
From Poop to Dog Treats: Which Small Business Should Win a Free Super Bowl Commercial?
Marketing

From Poop to Dog Treats: Which Small Business Should Win a Free Super Bowl Commercial?

Financial-software company Intuit has announced its four finalists for its "Small Business Big Game" completion with the winner receiving a free 30-second Super Bowl commercial.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
Xero Raises Additional $150 Million, Challenging Intuit
Technology

Xero Raises Additional $150 Million, Challenging Intuit

Is your accounting software beautiful? New Zealand-based Xero thinks it should be.
Adam Toren
Intuit Partners With Square for Easy Accounting Integration
Finance

Intuit Partners With Square for Easy Accounting Integration

New service can save business owners the time and hassle of manually feeding accounting data into QuickBooks.
Jason Fell | 1 min read
Intuit Updates QuickBooks Online Accounting Tool With Customizable Features Aimed at Small Businesses
Finance

Intuit Updates QuickBooks Online Accounting Tool With Customizable Features Aimed at Small Businesses

The popular web-based program now supports payment and payroll integration, and CRM services.
Benjamin Kabin | 3 min read
Intuit to Give One Small Business a Free Super Bowl Ad
Marketing

Intuit to Give One Small Business a Free Super Bowl Ad

Financial-software firm Intuit launches a contest it's calling 'Small Business Big Game,' and the winning entrepreneur will score air time during the Super Bowl.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Accounting Software Giant Intuit Offers Health-Care, 401(k) Services
Growth Strategies

Accounting Software Giant Intuit Offers Health-Care, 401(k) Services

The maker of popular accounting tool QuickBooks has expanded its services into the world of employee benefits.
Jonathan Blum
Intuit Program Awards Grants to Help Spur Local Jobs
Finance

Intuit Program Awards Grants to Help Spur Local Jobs

Need a nudge to hire a new employee? The financial software company is offering funding to small businesses that create jobs.
Gwen Moran | 2 min read
5 Easy Tools to Build a Website
Technology

5 Easy Tools to Build a Website

You don't have to be a techie to build a website for your business. Here are five affordable resources to get started.
Jonathan Blum | 6 min read
