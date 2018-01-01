Intuit Inc.
Advertising
A Small Coffee Company Just Won a Free Commercial at This Year's Super Bowl
Death Wish Coffee Company succeeds GoldieBlox as the second winner of Intuit's 'Small Business Big Game' contest.
Marketing
The Budweiser Clydesdales Have Some Ad Competition From a Girl Inventor Named Goldie
GoldieBox, a toy company on a mission to get girls excited about engineering, won a national competition sponsored by Intuit and will be featured in a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl.
Technology
Intuit Agrees to Buy Docstoc
Looking to become the go-to company for small businesses, Intuit acquires another startup.
Marketing
From Poop to Dog Treats: Which Small Business Should Win a Free Super Bowl Commercial?
Financial-software company Intuit has announced its four finalists for its "Small Business Big Game" completion with the winner receiving a free 30-second Super Bowl commercial.
Technology
Xero Raises Additional $150 Million, Challenging Intuit
Is your accounting software beautiful? New Zealand-based Xero thinks it should be.
Finance
Intuit Partners With Square for Easy Accounting Integration
New service can save business owners the time and hassle of manually feeding accounting data into QuickBooks.
Finance
Intuit Updates QuickBooks Online Accounting Tool With Customizable Features Aimed at Small Businesses
The popular web-based program now supports payment and payroll integration, and CRM services.
Marketing
Intuit to Give One Small Business a Free Super Bowl Ad
Financial-software firm Intuit launches a contest it's calling 'Small Business Big Game,' and the winning entrepreneur will score air time during the Super Bowl.
Growth Strategies
Accounting Software Giant Intuit Offers Health-Care, 401(k) Services
The maker of popular accounting tool QuickBooks has expanded its services into the world of employee benefits.
Finance
Intuit Program Awards Grants to Help Spur Local Jobs
Need a nudge to hire a new employee? The financial software company is offering funding to small businesses that create jobs.
Technology
5 Easy Tools to Build a Website
You don't have to be a techie to build a website for your business. Here are five affordable resources to get started.