Invoicing

Talk to Your Clients About Money Like You Talk to Your Kids About Sex
Conversations

Talk to Your Clients About Money Like You Talk to Your Kids About Sex

Both topics deserve more than a one-time conversation. Create an early, open dialogue to avoid awkwardness later.
Dodie Martz | 5 min read
5 Ways Smarter Invoicing Can 10x Your Business Cash Flow in Weeks
Invoicing

5 Ways Smarter Invoicing Can 10x Your Business Cash Flow in Weeks

Getting the gig means little until you're paid.
John Rampton | 6 min read
12 Invoicing Techniques of Pros That Most Business Owners Ignore
Invoicing

12 Invoicing Techniques of Pros That Most Business Owners Ignore

'Don't wait to get paid.'
Due | 7 min read
How to Ask Clients to Pay Invoices Without Sounding Desperate
Invoicing

How to Ask Clients to Pay Invoices Without Sounding Desperate

Here are a few tips on how to collect money without being too aggressive or sounding desperate.
Due | 6 min read
15 Surprising Benefits of Mobile Invoicing
Invoicing

15 Surprising Benefits of Mobile Invoicing

Making payment easy for customers increases sales, encourages people to pay bills sooner and lowers your costs.
John Rampton | 9 min read
What Your Invoicing Habits Say About You as a Small-Business Owner
Invoicing

What Your Invoicing Habits Say About You as a Small-Business Owner

Demonstrating your professionalism in the way you invoice and your invoicing timeliness will keep your cash flow consistent.
John Rampton | 8 min read
Want to Save Your Business an Hour a Day? Automate These 11 Tasks.
Productivity

Want to Save Your Business an Hour a Day? Automate These 11 Tasks.

The smaller your business, the less time you have for repetitive tasks that can be easily automated.
John Rampton | 5 min read
4 Tax Tips for Small Business Owners Determined to Pay Only Their Fair Share
Taxes

4 Tax Tips for Small Business Owners Determined to Pay Only Their Fair Share

Basically, you need to be thinking about your taxes every day of the year, not just April 15.
Carla Freberg | 3 min read
25 Payment Tools for Small Businesses, Freelancers and Startups
Money

25 Payment Tools for Small Businesses, Freelancers and Startups

Getting paid is pretty important. Expanding payment options for your business can help make it happen.
Brett Relander | 12 min read
8 Expenses Businesses Should Pass on to Customers
Billing

8 Expenses Businesses Should Pass on to Customers

As a small-business owner, you not only deserve to be paid for your hard work, but your livelihood depends it.
Drew Hendricks | 6 min read
