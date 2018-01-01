Invoicing
Payments and Collections
6 Hacks for Getting Clients to Pay You Faster
Almost everybody pays eventually but almost nobody pays sooner than they have to. That's a problem.
More From This Topic
Conversations
Talk to Your Clients About Money Like You Talk to Your Kids About Sex
Both topics deserve more than a one-time conversation. Create an early, open dialogue to avoid awkwardness later.
Invoicing
5 Ways Smarter Invoicing Can 10x Your Business Cash Flow in Weeks
Getting the gig means little until you're paid.
Invoicing
12 Invoicing Techniques of Pros That Most Business Owners Ignore
'Don't wait to get paid.'
Invoicing
How to Ask Clients to Pay Invoices Without Sounding Desperate
Here are a few tips on how to collect money without being too aggressive or sounding desperate.
Invoicing
15 Surprising Benefits of Mobile Invoicing
Making payment easy for customers increases sales, encourages people to pay bills sooner and lowers your costs.
Invoicing
What Your Invoicing Habits Say About You as a Small-Business Owner
Demonstrating your professionalism in the way you invoice and your invoicing timeliness will keep your cash flow consistent.
Productivity
Want to Save Your Business an Hour a Day? Automate These 11 Tasks.
The smaller your business, the less time you have for repetitive tasks that can be easily automated.
Taxes
4 Tax Tips for Small Business Owners Determined to Pay Only Their Fair Share
Basically, you need to be thinking about your taxes every day of the year, not just April 15.
Money
25 Payment Tools for Small Businesses, Freelancers and Startups
Getting paid is pretty important. Expanding payment options for your business can help make it happen.
Billing
8 Expenses Businesses Should Pass on to Customers
As a small-business owner, you not only deserve to be paid for your hard work, but your livelihood depends it.