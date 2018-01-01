IT Industry

This IT Start-up's Focus is MENA Market, Not US
This IT Start-up's Focus is MENA Market, Not US

Octaware is a sharia-compliant company – one the key reasons why their Middle-East clients prefer them
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
The 4th Industrial Revolution is Here Says Microsoft's Incoming India Chief
The 4th Industrial Revolution is Here Says Microsoft's Incoming India Chief

"Democratization of Artificial intelligence is how we can bring technology to masses"
Sneha Banerjee | 1 min read
Considering renting an office space? Here's how to reduce real estate cost by 75%
Considering renting an office space? Here's how to reduce real estate cost by 75%

India is rapidly growing as a top business destination. In recent years, the country has become the second largest serviced office market in Asia.
Swadha Mishra | 5 min read
