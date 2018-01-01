Jeff Elgin

Franchises

Thanking Veterans Is Great for Business

Franchises are finding that veterans make fantastic business owners.
Jeff Elgin | 4 min read
Franchises

License to Thrive

Medical franchises are just the latest in a long line of franchise opportunities that recruit licensed professionals as franchisees.
Jeff Elgin | 5 min read
Franchises

Dirty Jobs: the Secret to Success in 2010

If you're searching for a recession-proof franchise, consider getting into the business of 'dirty jobs.'
Jeff Elgin | 6 min read
Franchises

Refranchising: Should You Buy In?

Consider these factors before buying a company-owned franchise unit.
Jeff Elgin | 5 min read
Franchises

Get in the Driver's Seat

Love cars? That love might just make you the perfect franchisee.
Jeff Elgin | 4 min read
Franchises

Looking for a Great Business Idea? Stay Home

A tour of the typical home reveals numerous opportunities to start a home services franchise.
Jeff Elgin | 4 min read
Marketing

5 Franchise Marketing Essentials

Look for these qualities before you make an investment.
Jeff Elgin | 5 min read
Starting a Business

10 Things About Franchise Contracts- Part 2

Part two in the series of understanding the ins and outs of a franchise agreement contract, and how to protect yourself.
Jeff Elgin | 6 min read
Franchise

10 Things About Franchise Contracts- Part 1

Reading the fine print and asking questions can save you from franchise calamity.
Jeff Elgin | 6 min read
Starting a Business

Recession-Proof Franchises

They're out there, and ready for you to take the reins.
Jeff Elgin | 4 min read
