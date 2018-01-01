JOBS Act

More From This Topic

Who Needs Venture Capitalists When You Can Crowdfund?
Crowdfunding

Who Needs Venture Capitalists When You Can Crowdfund?

There are now thousands of specialized crowdfunding sites and, cumulatively, they are likely to provide more funding this year than VCs will.
Brenton Hayden | 5 min read
Why Equity Crowdfunding Matters to Small Business
Equity Crowdfunding

Why Equity Crowdfunding Matters to Small Business

Equity crowdfunding can supply needed capital for equipment, growth capital or for strategic hires.
Richard Swart | 5 min read
Crowdfunding Survives a Crucial Legal Challenge Few Know About
Legal Issues

Crowdfunding Survives a Crucial Legal Challenge Few Know About

A DC Court rejects challenges from Massachusetts and Montana to the popular new law that allows regular people to invest in private companies.
Kendall Almerico | 5 min read
Equity Crowdfunding's Unlikely Proof of Concept: Bernie Sanders
Equity Crowdfunding

Equity Crowdfunding's Unlikely Proof of Concept: Bernie Sanders

Two things Bernie Sanders and every startup have in common are neither can count on banks or Wall Street for funds, and now neither has to.
Kendall Almerico | 5 min read
Raising Capital Through Regulation A+? You Still Need to Market Your Socks Off.
Equity Crowdfunding

Raising Capital Through Regulation A+? You Still Need to Market Your Socks Off.

Aggressive marketing is an essential part of every Mini IPO campaign, just as it is for rewards-based crowdfunding.
Kendall Almerico | 5 min read
4 Things You Need to Know if You Hope to Raise $50 Million With a Regulation A+ Mini-IPO
Equity Crowdfunding

4 Things You Need to Know if You Hope to Raise $50 Million With a Regulation A+ Mini-IPO

Not surprisingly, few small businesses were ready for the requirement of the new law. Many are still trying to get these records in order and audits completed.
Kendall Almerico | 4 min read
Why the Recently Passed Law Allowing Mini IPOs May Not Benefit Your Business
Funding

Why the Recently Passed Law Allowing Mini IPOs May Not Benefit Your Business

The potential to raise $50 million from the 'crowd' is huge, but the costs in cash and time are high.
Kendall Almerico | 5 min read
To Encourage Crowdfunding, Change the Definition of an Investment Company
Equity Crowdfunding

To Encourage Crowdfunding, Change the Definition of an Investment Company

Equity crowdfunding is hampered by regulations designed to curb stock-market abuse.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
Why Kickstarter and Indiegogo Won't Go Into Equity Crowdfunding
Equity Crowdfunding

Why Kickstarter and Indiegogo Won't Go Into Equity Crowdfunding

The types of investors who put money into reward-based crowdfunders aren't the ones who will buy shares through equity crowdfunding – at least not at first.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
Companies Can Now 'Test The Waters' Before Pursuing a Mini-IPO
Finance

Companies Can Now 'Test The Waters' Before Pursuing a Mini-IPO

A recently approved provision of the JOBS Act allows business to meet and share information with potential investors.
Kendall Almerico | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.