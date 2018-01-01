Kendall Almerico is a crowdfunding and JOBS Act attorney with law firm of Almerico Law in the Washington, D.C. area. He is CEO of BankRoll, a JOBS Act equity crowdfunding platform.
Finance
5 Ways to Learn the Nuts and Bolts of Crowdfunding
A lot of people claim to be crowdfunding experts. A few of them actually are.
Equity Crowdfunding
5 Ways Digital Marketing Powers Your Equity Crowdfunding Campaign to Succeed
When you research something online, you become a hot lead.
Equity Crowdfunding
Remember the Lesson of the Blown $63 Billion Investment? Then Get Busy With Equity Crowdfunding.
Crowdfunding is shrinking the risk of investing in potential next-big-things.
Equity Crowdfunding
BrewDog plc Gives Original Investors a 2,765% Return
Equity crowdfunding has a poster child.
Crowdfunding
How Will Donald Trump's Presidency Affect Crowdfunding?
Political views aside, the experts weigh in on what may come.
JOBS Act
Equity Crowdfunding's First Report Card
First reports show the new legislation is yielding very encouraging grades for entrepreneurs everywhere.
Legal Issues
Crowdfunding Survives a Crucial Legal Challenge Few Know About
A DC Court rejects challenges from Massachusetts and Montana to the popular new law that allows regular people to invest in private companies.
Crowdfunding
4 Local Businesses Perfect for the New Equity Crowdfunding Law
Small businesses can reach a local crowd through geo-targeted marketing in an economic manner.
Equity Crowdfunding
Equity Crowdfunding's Unlikely Proof of Concept: Bernie Sanders
Two things Bernie Sanders and every startup have in common are neither can count on banks or Wall Street for funds, and now neither has to.
Equity Crowdfunding
Raising Capital Through Regulation A+? You Still Need to Market Your Socks Off.
Aggressive marketing is an essential part of every Mini IPO campaign, just as it is for rewards-based crowdfunding.
Equity Crowdfunding
What the New Equity Crowdfunding Rules Mean for Entrepreneurs
Here are the answers to seven questions that business owners may have about this method of raising capital.
Equity Crowdfunding
4 Things You Need to Know if You Hope to Raise $50 Million With a Regulation A+ Mini-IPO
Not surprisingly, few small businesses were ready for the requirement of the new law. Many are still trying to get these records in order and audits completed.
Funding
Why the Recently Passed Law Allowing Mini IPOs May Not Benefit Your Business
The potential to raise $50 million from the 'crowd' is huge, but the costs in cash and time are high.
Finance
Companies Can Now 'Test The Waters' Before Pursuing a Mini-IPO
A recently approved provision of the JOBS Act allows business to meet and share information with potential investors.
Project Grow
Raising Millions With Equity Crowdfunding Will Cost You, But How Much?
Regulation A+ promises to be a game changer for how emerging companies are funded, but mind those attorney and accountant fees.