Kendall Almerico

Guest Writer
Crowdfunding Attorney and JOBS Act Expert

Kendall Almerico is a crowdfunding and JOBS Act attorney with law firm of Almerico Law in the Washington, D.C. area. He is CEO of BankRoll, a JOBS Act equity crowdfunding platform.

5 Ways to Learn the Nuts and Bolts of Crowdfunding
Finance

A lot of people claim to be crowdfunding experts. A few of them actually are.
5 min read
5 Ways Digital Marketing Powers Your Equity Crowdfunding Campaign to Succeed
Equity Crowdfunding

When you research something online, you become a hot lead.
5 min read
Remember the Lesson of the Blown $63 Billion Investment? Then Get Busy With Equity Crowdfunding.
Equity Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding is shrinking the risk of investing in potential next-big-things.
5 min read
BrewDog plc Gives Original Investors a 2,765% Return
Equity Crowdfunding

Equity crowdfunding has a poster child.
5 min read
How Will Donald Trump's Presidency Affect Crowdfunding?
Crowdfunding

Political views aside, the experts weigh in on what may come.
6 min read
Equity Crowdfunding's First Report Card
JOBS Act

First reports show the new legislation is yielding very encouraging grades for entrepreneurs everywhere.
4 min read
Crowdfunding Survives a Crucial Legal Challenge Few Know About
Legal Issues

A DC Court rejects challenges from Massachusetts and Montana to the popular new law that allows regular people to invest in private companies.
5 min read
4 Local Businesses Perfect for the New Equity Crowdfunding Law
Crowdfunding

Small businesses can reach a local crowd through geo-targeted marketing in an economic manner.
5 min read
Equity Crowdfunding's Unlikely Proof of Concept: Bernie Sanders
Equity Crowdfunding

Two things Bernie Sanders and every startup have in common are neither can count on banks or Wall Street for funds, and now neither has to.
5 min read
Raising Capital Through Regulation A+? You Still Need to Market Your Socks Off.
Equity Crowdfunding

Aggressive marketing is an essential part of every Mini IPO campaign, just as it is for rewards-based crowdfunding.
5 min read
What the New Equity Crowdfunding Rules Mean for Entrepreneurs
Equity Crowdfunding

Here are the answers to seven questions that business owners may have about this method of raising capital.
6 min read
4 Things You Need to Know if You Hope to Raise $50 Million With a Regulation A+ Mini-IPO
Equity Crowdfunding

Not surprisingly, few small businesses were ready for the requirement of the new law. Many are still trying to get these records in order and audits completed.
4 min read
Why the Recently Passed Law Allowing Mini IPOs May Not Benefit Your Business
Funding

The potential to raise $50 million from the 'crowd' is huge, but the costs in cash and time are high.
5 min read
Companies Can Now 'Test The Waters' Before Pursuing a Mini-IPO
Finance

A recently approved provision of the JOBS Act allows business to meet and share information with potential investors.
4 min read
Raising Millions With Equity Crowdfunding Will Cost You, But How Much?
Project Grow

Regulation A+ promises to be a game changer for how emerging companies are funded, but mind those attorney and accountant fees.
5 min read
